PSG Extends Lead In Ligue 1 With Win Over Nice
Paris: Paris St.-Germain, the reigning champion for the past four seasons, defeated visiting Nice 1-0 on Saturday in the 11th round of the French Ligue 1.
Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos scored the match's only goal deep into stoppage time (90+5).
With the win, PSG extended its lead atop the standings to 24 points, four ahead of second-place Monaco. Nice remained in eighth place with 17 points.
