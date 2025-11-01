Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PSG Extends Lead In Ligue 1 With Win Over Nice

PSG Extends Lead In Ligue 1 With Win Over Nice


2025-11-01 07:11:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Paris St.-Germain, the reigning champion for the past four seasons, defeated visiting Nice 1-0 on Saturday in the 11th round of the French Ligue 1.

Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos scored the match's only goal deep into stoppage time (90+5).

With the win, PSG extended its lead atop the standings to 24 points, four ahead of second-place Monaco. Nice remained in eighth place with 17 points.

MENAFN01112025000063011010ID1110280831



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search