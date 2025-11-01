PSG Extends Lead In Ligue 1 With Win Over Nice

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Paris St.-Germain, the reigning champion for the past four seasons, defeated visiting Nice 1-0 on Saturday in the 11th round of the French Ligue 1.

Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos scored the match's only goal deep into stoppage time (90+5).

With the win, PSG extended its lead atop the standings to 24 points, four ahead of second-place Monaco. Nice remained in eighth place with 17 points.