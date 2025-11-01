'Winter Support': Zelensky Outlines Plan For Free 3,000 Kilometers Of Train Travel From Ukrzaliznytsia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

"I instructed the government to form a rather substantial package of programs that will start in December – the Winter Support. We are now determining the specific elements to be included," he said.

He said the first element is direct support, as last year, which can be used for the most urgent needs.

"We are also launching a separate program for those in greatest need – elderly people living alone, large families, residents in areas of active combat, and certain other vulnerable groups. The Prime Minister of Ukraine will present all the details. We will definitely maintain a fixed gas price this winter – no increases – and the same applies to electricity for household consumers," Zelensky said.

He also instructed the government to develop a special transport support program for all Ukrainians, noting that Ukrzaliznytsia has already proposed an initiative called UZ-3000.

"Each person will be able to select rail routes totaling 3,000 kilometers within Ukraine free of charge, whether it's Lviv-Kyiv, Kyiv-Dnipro, or any other route. Three thousand kilometers, free of charge. The program is currently being developed, and since our state supports the passenger transport sector, the company must give people a tangible solution, so that the funds are truly used for the public good," Zelensky said.

He added that medical support programs will also be expanded.

"The check-ups project being prepared by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, which will enable every adult to pay more attention to their health, is set to start in January. I tasked the Government with finalizing the preparation of this winter support in the coming weeks and to present all the details by November 15 so that people can begin using it," Zelensky said.

As reported earlier, the government is preparing a new "Winter eSupport" package for low-income citizens, providing financial aid of UAH 6,500. The proposal will be considered at the next Cabinet meeting.