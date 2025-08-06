Oppo K13 Turbo Series Set To Arrive In India On August 11 Here's What We Know

Oppo has confirmed that its new K13 Turbo series will be making its debut in India on 11 August. The main selling point of the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro phones, according to Oppo, is their integrated cooling fan technology, which is the first of its kind in an Indian phone. These phones will be sold only through Flipkart.

Oppo has stated that the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro will include a Turbo Breathing Light. It will have eight colour RGB lighting and two Mist Shadow LEDs surrounding the camera island. Meanwhile, the K13 Turbo will have a Turbo Luminous Ring around the tactical edge, which will emit a gentle fluorescent light in the dark when exposed to UV or natural light.

As the game heats up, the Active + Passive Cooling System with fan kicks in to keep things chill. No drops, no lags, just ice-steady performance every round.#OPPOK13TurboSeries #OPphone #LiveUnstoppable #FANtastiKKnow More ` twitter/jKhvimXe0A

- OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) August 1, 2025

K13 Turbo Pro will be available in silver, purple, and midnight maverick sheens. The K13 Turbo, on the other hand, will include a White Knight variety, while the Purple Phantom and Midnight Maverick options will be the same as the Pro model.

Storm Engine. RGB glow. Cooling fan. Next-level power #OPPOK13TurboSeries is ready to set a new benchmark 11th August, 2025.#OPphone #LiveUnstoppable #FANtastiK twitter/1hTLgupbAi

- OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) August 5, 2025

In order to regulate the temperature, the phone is also verified to include an integrated cooling fan that rotates at up to 18,000 rpm and turns on in response to the device's load and temperature. According to Oppo, even under heavy load situations, such as when playing games or holding the phone in full sunlight, the built-in fan technology can result in quick heat dissipation and a temperature reduction of two to four degrees Celsius.

Power or efficiency? Why settle when you can have both?With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and advanced 4nm design, experience blazing performance and enduring efficiency through every round, every tap, every time.#OPPOK13TurboSeries #OPphone #LiveUnstoppable #FANtastiK twitter/WTLj2RTmNJ

- OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) August 4, 2025

Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K3 Turbo Pro: Expected Features and Specifications

Although Oppo has not formally disclosed the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro's features, the midrange phones have already been released in China, so we have a good sense of what to anticipate from the India version of the gadget.

The Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro both have a 6.8-inch, 1.5K flat OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1600 nits. They have an indisplay fingerprint sensor and are rated for water resistance IPX8 and IPX9. The MediaTek Dimensity 8450 CPU and Mali G720 MC7 GPU power the K13 Turbo's performance. It comes with 1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Meanwhile, the K13 Turbo Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which was previously used in the iQOO Neo 10. It features up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The two gadgets have a 50 MP main sensor and an 8 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies and video calls. They have a 7000 mAh battery and support for 80 W of SuperVOOC wired fast charging. They will run FuntouchOS 15, which is based on Android 15, in India.

Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K3 Turbo Pro: Expected Price

In China, the Oppo K13 Turbo is priced at 1,799 yuan, or about Rs 21,500, while the top-end model costs 2,299 yuan, or about Rs 27,500. In contrast, the K13 Turbo Pro is priced in China at 1,999 yuan (about Rs 24,000) and goes up to 2,699 yuan (approximately Rs 32,500). However, the device's Indian cost won't be disclosed until the August 11 launch.