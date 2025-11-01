Parts Of Sumy District, Sumy City Left Without Power Following Enemy Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"After enemy attacks, parts of the Sumy district and Sumy city are temporarily without power. Energy workers are working to restore electricity as quickly as possible," Hryhorov wrote.

He noted that hospitals and emergency services are operational, and heating in medical facilities has been maintained. The process of switching critical infrastructure to backup power is ongoing.

"Where there is no electricity, points of invincibility are being deployed. They are to remain open and fully equipped to serve the public. Local authorities are organizing their operation," Hryhorov added.

Man killed by Russian drone strike in Sumy region

He stressed that all services are working in coordination to restore stable electricity, heating, and water as quickly as possible, and that restoration efforts are "ongoing without pause."

On November 1, enemy attacks targeted energy facilities in the Sumy region, injuring a 33-year-old man.

