Azerbaijan Advances New Housing And Infrastructure Dev't In Nation's Dashbulag Village
Speaking to local media, Telmangizi noted that Dashbulag has seen the restoration of 20 kilometers of power lines, gas pipelines, a reservoir, a subartesian well, and the installation of a transformer, with work underway to set up meters.
She added that nearly 8 kilometers of gas pipelines have been laid, the drinking water network has been reconstructed, a project for communication lines has been approved, and preparations for construction works have started. Social and household facilities have been put into use, a park and flag square have been established, and internal village roads have been asphalted.
It was reported that Dashbulag has 195 houses, of which 39 are unfit for living and 156 are partially fit. 15 houses have already been restored, with 58 houses set to be ready for settlement by the end of this year and 83 more next year. At present, 14 families comprising 72 people have moved back to the village.
The village came under Azerbaijan's control during the anti-terrorism measures carried out by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in September 2023. Since then, restoration of residential buildings and creation of social infrastructure have been actively implemented.
CommentsNo comment