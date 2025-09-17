Natural Gas Forecast 17/09: Price Stabilizes Near $3 (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The natural gas markets have gone back and forth. They're in the trading session here on Tuesday as we continue to see a lot of volatility out there near the 50 day EMA and perhaps just as importantly, if not more importantly, the $3 level on Tuesday, we initially fell pretty significantly to reach the $2.87 level before snapping back to the upside. We are a couple of weeks from rolling over into the November contract. So, we are getting close to that time of year where natural gas becomes very bullish. After all, the markets will continue to look at heating demand or the lack of as a major detriment to natural gas.
