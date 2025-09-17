Climate Crisis Led To 200 Heat-Related Deaths In Switzerland In Summer 2025

Deutsch de Rund 16'500 Hitzetote in Europas Städten durch Klimakrise Original Read more: Rund 16'500 Hitzetote in Europas Städten durch Klimakris

This content was published on September 17, 2025 - 13:41

This means that climate change was responsible for a good two thirds (68%) of all heat-related deaths in the 854 cities surveyed, as researchers from Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine reported on Wednesday. However, the actual figure is likely to be higher: The majority of heat-related deaths go unreported, they said.

According to the studyExternal link , 835 deaths in Rome this summer can be attributed to climate change, 630 in Athens and 409 in Paris. In the 12 Swiss cities analysed, the researchers attributed a total of 207 heat-related deaths to climate change. Most of these (49) were in Zurich, followed by Bern (33), Geneva (29) and Basel (27).

The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

