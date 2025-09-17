Swisslog Healthcare Teams Up With Diligent Robotics To Deploy Hospital Delivery Robots

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Swisslog Healthcare partners with Diligent Robotics to enhance hospital logistics

September 17, 2025 by Sam Francis

Swisslog Healthcare , a supplier in transport and pharmacy automation solutions, has formed a strategic alliance with Diligent Robotics to bring autonomous last-mile delivery robots to hospitals across the United States.

This cooperative partnership extends Swisslog Healthcare's suite of automation offerings, complementing its existing solutions with Diligent Robotics' innovative autonomous mobile manipulation robots (AMMRs).

The collaboration aims to streamline workflows, automate tasks, and empower hospital pharmacies to elevate patient care.

By joining forces, both companies seek to address the rising demand for efficient, end-to-end hospital logistics solutions that drive operational efficiency and allow healthcare staff to focus more on patient care.

Cory Kwarta, president and CEO of Swisslog Healthcare, says:“Our strategic alliance with Diligent Robotics adds a complementary pillar to our automation offerings and reinforces our vision to lead change for better care.

“Last mile delivery robots reinforce our commitment to innovative solutions and addresses our customers' evolving needs.”

The partnership aligns with Swisslog Healthcare's growth strategy, tapping into the service robotics market segment expected to grow 15-18 percent yearly over the next 3-5 years.

This move strengthens Swisslog Healthcare's leadership in Healthcare Transport Automation by complementing current pneumatic tube systems with new AMMR solutions and enhancing the ability to track and trace goods transported in hospitals.

Diligent Robotics' Moxi robot, already deployed in more than 25 U.S. hospitals, has successfully completed over one million deliveries, including 300,000 pharmacy deliveries.

This proven track record in fast-paced, high-pressure medical environments aligns with Swisslog Healthcare's mission to enhance operational efficiency in healthcare settings.

Ray Castro, director of strategic programs for transport automation at Swisslog Healthcare, will lead the coordination of activities with Diligent Robotics.

Castro says:“For our customers who have been asking for reliable, efficient last-mile delivery robots that integrate seamlessly with existing workflows, this cooperative effort with Diligent Robotics allows us to connect them with a proven solution for smarter and safer deliveries that staff and patients trust.

“This is a complementary offering for both Swisslog Healthcare and TransLogic, a Swisslog Healthcare company.”

The partnership will enable Swisslog Healthcare to offer its hospital and health system partners a turnkey last-mile autonomous delivery solution.

This complements the pneumatic tube systems designed and installed by TransLogic, a Swisslog Healthcare company, by addressing“last mile” deliveries and transporting items too large for tubes or those hospitals prefer not to put in tubes, such as sensitive samples.

D. Andrea Thomaz, CEO and co-founder of Diligent Robotics, says:“Together with Swisslog Healthcare, we're setting a new standard for healthcare logistics.

“Swisslog Healthcare's unmatched reach, combined with their deep trust and decades of experience in pharmacy automation, makes them the ideal partner to bring our autonomous delivery robots to health systems at scale.”