Du Announced As Official Telecommunication Partner Supporting The Universal Postal Congress Dubai 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, September, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider in the UAE, is providing advanced technology support as the official telecommunication partner supporting the 28th Universal Postal Congress Dubai 2025, held until September 19. The global event, hosted by the UAE and organised by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and 7X, brings together delegates from 192 countries to shape the future of the postal and logistics sectors.

At the premier global event, du provides secure, high-speed connectivity and advanced digital infrastructure to support seamless hybrid participation. The technology deployment enables live-streaming, remote voting, and virtual deliberations, ensuring that the Congress meets the UPU requirements for digital participation, inclusivity, and resilient operations.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, said:“du is proud to power the 28th Universal Postal Congress Dubai 2025 with cutting-edge digital infrastructure. As the official telecommunication, we are delivering the advanced connectivity and digital solutions that will enable seamless participation for delegates worldwide. This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting the UAE's leadership in hosting international forums that shape the future of global industries through innovation and digital excellence.”

Tariq Ahmed Al Wahedi, Congress Chair and Group CEO of 7X, said,“We are pleased to partner with du to deliver the advanced digital infrastructure that is essential for a seamless and globally connected experience. With du's cutting-edge technology and 7X's strategic vision, this edition of the Congress serves as a powerful platform to shape the future of the postal sector through innovation, inclusion, and strategic dialogue. This collaboration also demonstrates our shared commitment to solidifying the UAE's leadership in technology.”

The collaboration between du and 7X, the official Congress co-organiser, underscores the UAE's broader ambition to lead in global digital enablement and innovation. It also reflects du's leadership in national digital transformation while highlighting 7X's role in advancing trade, transport, and logistics.

Held every four years, the Universal Postal Congress is the supreme decision-making body of the Universal Postal Union. UAE's hosting of this prestigious event underscores its position as a dynamic centre for innovation, logistics, and connectivity, as well as its status as a preferred destination for major international forums that foster dialogue and design forward-looking policies.