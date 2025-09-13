Russia Shifting Troops, Equipment From Rostov Region Toward Donetsk Front
“Troop movements. Transfers from the south of Russia's Rostov region to the north of Donetsk region have resumed, following the Novoazovsk–Starobesheve–Donetsk/Ilovaisk route. These are not yet large convoys - just several dozen pieces of equipment - but the pattern is systematic,” Andriushchenko wrote.
He added that logistics in this area are being improved precisely for this purpose, and unlike in most other sectors, here it serves an exclusively military function.Read also: Reports of Russian capture of Kolodiazi village are false – military spox
As reported, Russian forces are massively redeploying military equipment on the Zaporizhzhia axis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment