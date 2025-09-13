Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Shifting Troops, Equipment From Rostov Region Toward Donetsk Front

2025-09-13 10:03:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andriushchenko reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Troop movements. Transfers from the south of Russia's Rostov region to the north of Donetsk region have resumed, following the Novoazovsk–Starobesheve–Donetsk/Ilovaisk route. These are not yet large convoys - just several dozen pieces of equipment - but the pattern is systematic,” Andriushchenko wrote.

He added that logistics in this area are being improved precisely for this purpose, and unlike in most other sectors, here it serves an exclusively military function.

Read also: Reports of Russian capture of Kolodiazi village are false – military spox

As reported, Russian forces are massively redeploying military equipment on the Zaporizhzhia axis.

