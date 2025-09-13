Kazakhstan's Natural Gas Trade Strategy Gains Momentum In 1H2025
Meanwhile, overall exports and re-exports in the country grew
2.6 times, reaching 4.1 billion cubic meters. In detail, the export
looked like this: over six months, moreover, Kazakhstan sent
natural gas only to two countries - Russia (2.7 billion cubic
meters worth $59.4 million) and China (1.4 billion cubic meters
worth $350.4 million).
Consequently, domestic sales amounted to 5.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas, which is 1.2 percent more than the period from January through June of the previous year.
Globally, in terms of natural gas production in 2024, Kazakhstan
ranked 25th out of 49 (according to World Population Review). Last
year, Kazakhstan produced 29.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas.
At the same time, consumption in the country amounted to 20.7
billion cubic meters. Regarding global reserves, Kazakhstan's share
was only 0.7 percent of the total global volume.
The largest natural gas producers are the US: 1 trillion cubic meters in 2024. The second largest global giant is Russia: 629.9 billion cubic meters. The top five leaders, although with smaller volumes, also include Iran (262.9 billion cubic meters), China (248.4 billion cubic meters), and Canada (194.2 billion cubic meters).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment