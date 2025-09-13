Kazakhstan's Natural Gas Trade Strategy Gains Momentum In 1H2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the first half of 2025, imported natural gas made up 44.6 percent of Kazakhstan's resources, and exports rose to 43.4 percent, up from 22.7 percent the year before, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, overall exports and re-exports in the country grew 2.6 times, reaching 4.1 billion cubic meters. In detail, the export looked like this: over six months, moreover, Kazakhstan sent natural gas only to two countries - Russia (2.7 billion cubic meters worth $59.4 million) and China (1.4 billion cubic meters worth $350.4 million).



Consequently, domestic sales amounted to 5.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas, which is 1.2 percent more than the period from January through June of the previous year.

Globally, in terms of natural gas production in 2024, Kazakhstan ranked 25th out of 49 (according to World Population Review). Last year, Kazakhstan produced 29.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas. At the same time, consumption in the country amounted to 20.7 billion cubic meters. Regarding global reserves, Kazakhstan's share was only 0.7 percent of the total global volume.



The largest natural gas producers are the US: 1 trillion cubic meters in 2024. The second largest global giant is Russia: 629.9 billion cubic meters. The top five leaders, although with smaller volumes, also include Iran (262.9 billion cubic meters), China (248.4 billion cubic meters), and Canada (194.2 billion cubic meters).