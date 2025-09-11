Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Awards Centena Group ESG Label With Record-High Environmental Score Of 83 Per Cent

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Centena Group, a leader in science, engineering, education and technology solutions, has secured the 'Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label' with a record-high 83 per cent in environmental performance, demonstrating its leadership in energy efficiency, resource management and sustainable operations.

The assessment further evaluated Centena Group's performance, emphasising strength and key areas for improvement, where the company scored 71 per cent in preparedness and awareness. The Group's key achievements, included reducing its carbon footprint through best-in-class conservation and energy-efficient practices, closely monitoring resource consumption, implementing waste segregation for hazardous and electronic waste, and setting quarterly reduction targets for energy and water usage.

Furthermore, the assessment identified opportunities for greater impact, such as optimising transportation to reduce emissions, investing in carbon offset initiatives like tree planting or renewable energy projects and expanding waste reduction strategies to cover office and food waste alongside hazardous and electronic waste.

Sanjay Raghunath, Chairman and Managing Director of Centena Group said:“At Centena Group, we believe that real success lies in improving and creating a greater positive impact. While we take pride in this achievement, it also reflects our long-term strategy to stringently evaluate ESG readiness across our divisions, identify gaps and build a targeted growth plan. The ESG Label serves as a roadmap for organisations striving to align with best global practices in sustainability, and we aim to take meaningful actions that benefit our stakeholders, communities and the planet.”

Centena Group has been constantly embedding sustainability across its diverse business divisions. For instance, its security division, ScreenCheck, helps to reduce waste generation and lower energy consumption through rewritable ID cards, energy-efficient data centre technologies, and AI-driven access control systems. The Group's industrial and analytical arm, Emphor IPS, supports companies in meeting environmental standards by providing advanced water analysis and treatment systems, emission monitoring, and metering solutions.

Similarly, Maritronics, its marine electronics business, safeguards marine ecosystems with ballast water management systems and company's education arm, ATLAB, empowers students with hands-on learning tools in renewable energy, conservation, and sustainable mobility, equipping a new generation to tackle future environmental challenges.

Building on the assessment results, Centena Group has set new objectives, including adopting the 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) approach across its operations and expanding its waste management programs to more departments. These initiatives form part of the company's renewed sustainability roadmap designed to lead continuous improvement in ESG performance year on year.

Based on a strong foundation and clear goals, Centena Group is reinforcing its position not only as a high-performing business, but also as a leader in integrating ESG principles at the core of its corporate strategy.