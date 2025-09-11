New Attempt To Regulate Assisted Suicide In Switzerland Fails
The two motions were prompted by the first use of the Sarco suicide capsule in Switzerland. Senator Heidi Z'graggen of the Centre Party explained on behalf of the committee that hearings had revealed gaps in legal certainty, transparency and the protection of vulnerable people.
Interior Minister Elisabeth Baum-Schneider opposed the proposals. The current penal code was sufficient, according to her. Assisted suicide is prohibited except for altruistic motives. Senator Daniel Jositsch of the Social Democrats said that a legal framework had already been discussed ten years ago and had been dropped. Philosophical and legal reasons had been the deciding factor.More More Assisted suicide After the first 'Sarco pod' death, will Switzerland introduce stricter rules for assisted suicide?
This content was published on Feb 6, 2025 The first death to come about using the Sarco capsule has reignited debate on whether assisted dying should be more tightly regulated in Switzerland.Read more: After the first 'Sarco pod' death, will Switzerland introduce stricter rules for assisted suicide?
