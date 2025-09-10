EGA Launches The EGA Academy To Transform Capability Building And Career Development In Industry In Line With Operation 300 Billion

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, September 2025: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today launched the EGA Academy, a strategic initiative to transform capability building and career development in industry to support the future growth of EGA and the UAE industrial sector.

The EGA Academy builds on EGA's long-standing commitment in line with Operation 300bn to develop talent within the aluminium sector to increase productivity, boost the sector's economic contribution, and create further job opportunities.

The EGA Academy delivers high-impact learning and development opportunities for EGA employees at all levels through structured development pathways, expert-led learning and real-world experiences.

Programmes are designed to build the technical, professional, and leadership skills needed to succeed in today's fast-evolving industrial environment and prepare for future growth. Employees can access to tailored opportunities that support their professional ambitions, from early-career trainees to experienced specialists and leaders.

A new custom-built digital platform, the EGA Academy App, enables employees to explore development options, track progress toward career goals, and receive continuous feedback to accelerate personal growth.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said:“For decades, we have invested in talent development for the competitiveness of our business, to achieve our aspiration of becoming a talent-driven organisation, and to drive our contribution to the UAE's industrial growth. Establishing the EGA Academy is a big step forward, and provides unparalleled opportunities for our employees to grow, lead, and contribute to the long-term success of EGA.”

The EGA Academy operates at both EGA's Al Taweelah site and EGA's site in Jebel Ali. All EGA's training and development programmes have now become part of the EGA Academy, including EGA's flagship National and Graduate Training programmes.

First established in 1982, EGA's National Training programmes prepare high school graduates for technical roles in the company's industrial operations and administration.

EGA's Graduate Training programme is for university graduates. Graduate trainees complete 18 or 24 months of training for supervisory positions in corporate functions or in industrial operations in front-line roles, such as tending reduction cells.

In 2024, EGA hired more than 220 UAE Nationals, including in the longstanding National and Graduate Training programmes.