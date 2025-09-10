UN Meeting On Israel's Qatar Strike Today
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An emergency United Nations Security Council meeting in response to Israel's strikes on Qatar has been postponed to Thursday at Doha's request, rotating council president South Korea said.
"The Security Council postponed today's emergency briefing on 'the situation in the Middle East' to tomorrow afternoon, at Qatar's request, so that the Prime Minister of Qatar can take part in the meeting," the South Korean presidency said in a statement yesterday. It was unclear if the Qatari prime minister would attend in person. (AFP)
