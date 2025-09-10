Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Meeting On Israel's Qatar Strike Today

UN Meeting On Israel's Qatar Strike Today


2025-09-10 07:10:21
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An emergency United Nations Security Council meeting in response to Israel's strikes on Qatar has been postponed to Thursday at Doha's request, rotating council president South Korea said.
"The Security Council postponed today's emergency briefing on 'the situation in the Middle East' to tomorrow afternoon, at Qatar's request, so that the Prime Minister of Qatar can take part in the meeting," the South Korean presidency said in a statement yesterday. It was unclear if the Qatari prime minister would attend in person. (AFP)

MENAFN10092025000067011011ID1110045943

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search