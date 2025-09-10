Amir Receives Phone Call From Spanish Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al- Thani received a phone call today from Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain HE Dr. Pedro Sanchez.



During the call, HE the Spanish Prime Minister affirmed Spain's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the residential buildings housing several Hamas leaders. He stressed that it is a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security of the State of Qatar and the countries of the region.



His Excellency also stressed his categorical rejection of any attack that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.



For his part, HH the Amir affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all measures to protect its security and maintain its sovereignty in the face of the blatant Israeli attack.



HH the Amir expressed his thanks to HE the Prime Minister for his sincere sentiments and Spain's appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.