Qatar's Security Is Integral To Jordan's Own And We Fully Supports Doha In Safeguarding It, Says FM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 10 (Petra) – Jordan strongly condemned the recent Israeli aggression on Qatar as a clear violation of international law and reflecting the "rogue" approach of the Netanyahu government in regional affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi said on Wednesday.Speaking at a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Radman, Safadi said Jordan fully supports Qatar in safeguarding its security, adding that Qatar's security is integral to Jordan's own.He stressed that the international community must act to curb Israel's aggressive policies in the region.Safadi said that, under the direction of His Majesty King Abdullah II, he has been in contact with several foreign ministers in the region and beyond to formulate a unified stance to deter Israeli aggression and press for a clear international position rejecting the attacks, particularly the assault on Qatar."Continuing the destruction of Gaza and undermining prospects for peace in the region is unacceptable," he said. "We will continue working to mobilize international and regional support to end this disaster affecting the region."Safadi described Israel's actions as evidence of a broader expansionist and aggressive policy threatening regional security. He cited Israel's operations in Syria, attacks on its territories, and threats to regional stability, and criticized the killing of Palestinians seeking aid, journalists, and relief workers as acts requiring a decisive international response.He underscored Croatia's support for a two-state solution and the cessation of the war in Gaza, expressing appreciation for Croatia's backing of the two-state solution as the only path to a just and comprehensive peace in the region.Safadi said he held extensive talks with Radman covering political, economic, defense, investment, and other bilateral relations, in addition to regional developments.Croatian Foreign Minister Radman praised Jordan's role in the region, calling it exemplary, and stressed the importance of Jordan's efforts to maintain regional stability amid current challenges. "In Europe, we are concerned about the security risks related to Israel's war on Gaza, and we value Jordan's efforts in this regard," he said.He also highlighted Jordan's custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, saying Croatia respects and supports this role. Radman reiterated Croatia's unwavering support for a two-state solution.During the visit, Safadi and Radman signed an agreement between the governments of Jordan and Croatia to exempt holders of diplomatic passports from visa requirements.