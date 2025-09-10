Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Casualty From Israeli Attack Identified Human Remains Recovered: Qatar Interior Ministry

2025-09-10 07:17:10
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI), as part of the ongoing monitoring of developments in the Israeli attack, and in light of the competent security authorities' field work and the collection of evidence, has confirmed the identity of one of the martyrs as Jihad Riah Hassan Labad.

The MoI said that the deceased had passed away as a result of the attack yesterday, Tuesday, that targeted a residential compound housing several members of the Hamas Political Bureau.

Efforts are ongoing to identify two missing persons through field investigations carried out by specialised teams, said the statement.

The Ministry added that the teams found human remains at the site of the incident in various locations.

The Qatari team is currently working to identify the victims of the disasters to accurately determine their identities.

The Ministry said it will continue to monitor developments and announce any new developments through official channels as soon as they are verified.

