New Casualty From Israeli Attack Identified Human Remains Recovered: Qatar Interior Ministry
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI), as part of the ongoing monitoring of developments in the Israeli attack, and in light of the competent security authorities' field work and the collection of evidence, has confirmed the identity of one of the martyrs as Jihad Riah Hassan Labad.
The MoI said that the deceased had passed away as a result of the attack yesterday, Tuesday, that targeted a residential compound housing several members of the Hamas Political Bureau.
Efforts are ongoing to identify two missing persons through field investigations carried out by specialised teams, said the statement.
The Ministry added that the teams found human remains at the site of the incident in various locations.Read Also
-
MoI identifies new casualty of Israeli attack
Martyrdom of son of Hamas political bureau chief, injuries to civilians after Israeli strike: Qatar Interior Ministry
Member of Qatar Internal Security Force martyred, several injured in cowardly Israeli attack on Doha: MoI
The Qatari team is currently working to identify the victims of the disasters to accurately determine their identities.
The Ministry said it will continue to monitor developments and announce any new developments through official channels as soon as they are verified.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment