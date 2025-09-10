Israeli Attack Targeting A Residential Compound In Doha Is State Terrorism: PM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani expressed his belief that the Israeli attack on a residential headquarters in Doha "killed any hope" for hostages remaining in Gaza.

His Excellency added, in an interview with American news media company CNN that "I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages."

"I have no words to express how enraged we are from such an action. ... This is state terror," His Excellency also said.

HE the Prime Minister said that it isn't possible to predict what Hamas' response would be to the latest US ceasefire proposal, but expressed his belief that Israel and Hamas will "run out of chances" to secure a ceasefire.

"I was meeting one of the hostage's families the morning of the attack," His Excellency said before that adding that "They are counting on this (ceasefire) mediation, they have no other hope for that."

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani called on bringing the Israeli Prime Minister to justice.

"He's the one who's wanted at the (International Criminal Court.)," His Excellency said before adding "he broke every international law."

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Netanyahu was trying to undermine "any chance of peace," following the blatant attack on Hamas leadership in Doha. His Excellency noted that it was publicly known that he was meeting with Hamas leadership, as part of Qatar's role as mediator in the Middle-East.

"Everything about the meeting is very well known to the Israelis and the Americans. It's not something that we are hiding," His Excellency said.

During his interview with CNN, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said that Qatar hopes there will be "collective response" from the region to the Israeli attack on Hamas in Doha.

"There is a response that will happen from the region. This response is currently under consultation and discussion with other partners in the region," His Excellency said.

He said that an Arab-Islamic summit will be held in Doha in the coming days, where participants will decide on a course of action. He noted that Qatar will not ask its regional partners to respond in any particular way.

HE the Prime Minister stressed that Netanyahu was just wasting time over the past weeks during negotiations in Qatar.

"I've been rethinking, even about the entire process for the last few weeks, that Netanyahu was just wasting our time," HE the Prime Minister said.

He added that Qatar was "reassessing everything" around their involvement in any future ceasefire talks and added Qatar was in a "very detailed conversation" with the United States government on how to proceed.