Qatar Strongly Condemns Netanyahu's Claims On Israeli Attack Against Its Territory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has vehemently condemned Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu's reckless statements on Qatar's hosting of the Hamas political office, and the shameful attempt therein to justify the cowardly attack that targeted Qatari territory, as well as the explicit threats of future violations of state sovereignty.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said, "Netanyahu is fully aware that the hosting of the Hamas office took place within the framework of Qatar's mediation efforts requested by the United States and Israel".

"He [Netanyahu] is also fully aware of the office's role in facilitating numerous exchanges and ceasefires, which have been widely acknowledged and appreciated by the international community and have brought relief to Palestinian civilians and Israeli hostages in desperate need of basic humanitarian relief from the ruthlessness that has ensued since October 7, 2023".

The statement added that the negotiations were always held in an official and transparent manner, with international support and in the presence of US and Israeli delegations, dismissing Netanyahu's insinuation that Qatar secretly harbored the Hamas delegation as a desperate attempt to justify a crime condemned by the entire world.

It added that the false comparison to the pursuit of Al-Qaeda after the September 11 terrorist attacks is "a new, miserable justification for its treacherous practices".

"There was no international mediation involving an Al-Qaeda negotiating delegation, with which the United States could engage with international support, to bring peace to the region at the time".

The statement added that such statements are hardly surprising coming from an individual who relies on extremist rhetoric to win elections and is wanted for international justice, facing mounting sanctions on a daily basis-factors that only deepen his isolation on the global stage.

It stressed that the international solidarity shown with Qatar underscores that such reckless threats directed at sovereign states are categorically rejected the world over.

The MOFA added that despite Netanyahu's attempts at discrediting Qatar's credibility and efforts, it will continue "to act as a trusted and impartial international partner to establish security and stability in the region and beyond and will take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty and territory".

"No effort will be spared in confronting with resolve any attempts to undermine its standing and role. We will work with our partners to ensure Netanyahu is held accountable and that his reckless and irresponsible actions are brought to an end".

The statement reaffirmed that "Qatar's unwavering commitment to international law and the Charter of the United Nations is unequivocal".

"We call on the international community to shoulder its responsibility by rejecting Netanyahu's Islamophobic and inciteful rhetoric and putting an end to political distortions that undermine mediation efforts and obstruct the pursuit of peace”.