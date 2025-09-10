Death Toll Soars To 64,656 As Israeli Assault Ravages Gaza Wounded At 163,503

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the relentless Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 64,656 martyrs, with 163,503 reported wounded.

In a statement on Wednesday, Gaza's Ministry of Health reported that hospitals in the enclave received 41 fatalities and 184 injuries during the latest 24-hour reporting period, with the toll of casualties recorded since the breach of the ceasefire deal by the Israeli occupation on March 18 reaching 12,098 fatalities and 51,462 injuries.

The number of Palestinians who died while trying to make a living reached 12 deaths and 30 wounded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of victims of food deprivation received by hospitals to 2,456 deaths and 17,861 wounded, the statement continued.

A Palestinian woman carries a child as she walks through the rubble near the Tiba tower which crashed to the ground moments after Israeli strikes targeted the high-rise building in Gaza City on September 10, 2025. (Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP)

The Ministry further added that hospitals in the enclave recorded 5 new deaths in the past 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition, including one child, bringing the toll to 404 deaths, among them 141 children.

The toll from the Israeli all-out aggression against the Gaza Strip remains provisional, as thousands of other victims remain under the rubble, beyond the reach of medics and civil defense rescuers, due to a shortage of equipment and the occupation forces' deliberate targeting of all relief operations in Gaza amid a calamitous humanitarian situation that has reached the threshold of famine.

