Amir Receives Phone Call From India's Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Wednesday from Prime Minister of the Republic of India HE Narendra Modi.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister of the Republic of India affirmed India's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the residential headquarters of several Hamas leaders, stressing that it is a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security of the State of Qatar and the countries of the region.

HE the Prime Minister of the Republic of India also stressed his categorical rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and its people and undermines the security and stability of the region.

In turn, HH the Amir affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty in response to the blatant Israeli attack. His Highness voiced his thanks to HE the Prime Minister of the Republic of India for his sincere sentiments and India's appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.