UK PM, Israeli President Clash During Meeting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he had argued with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Downing Street yesterday during a "tough" meeting that covered deep disagreements over recent behaviour by each other's country.
The meeting comes a day after Israel expanded its attacks on Hamas by launching an airstrike aimed at killing the group's political leaders in Qatar, a British ally in the Middle East, which Starmer condemned. Israel has been angered by Britain's plans to join several other Western countries, including France and Canada, in recognising a Palestinian state later this month - unless Israel meets conditions including a ceasefire in Gaza.
