The New Icons Of Travel: TOURISE Awards Unveils Shortlist Of World-Leading Destinations

2025-09-10 05:45:22
  • Sixty-six destinations have been shortlisted for the inaugural TOURISE Awards across five categories.
  • The shortlist spotlights destinations that are setting the pace for culture, connection, and innovation in travel with several destinations earning recognition in more than one category.
  • Leveraging decades of combined experience, the independent jury of global tourism experts reviewed over a thousand nominations looking for destinations that will inspire and delight the next generation of travelers.
  • The Finalists will be announced in October and the winners honored at the TOURISE Summit in Riyadh, taking place from November 11–13, 2025.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – SEPTEMBER 2025 – The shortlist for the inaugural TOURISE Awards has been revealed today, putting the spotlight on destinations rewriting the rules of travel.


From pulse-raising entertainment capitals and world-class shopping districts to culture-drenched cities, adventurous escapes, and culinary powerhouses, these places rose to the top for their unmistakable identity, measurable impact, and responsible management, delivering experiences that are meaningful and memorable.

The TOURISE Awards are an initiative of the TOURISE platform powered by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism. The Awards drew over a thousand nominations from around the world, submitted by those who know destinations best: everyday travelers, industry professionals, and organizations. The nominations span the globe and represent leading destinations across Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, North and South America.

Abdullah Al Dakhil, TOURISE spokesperson, said:“Today's shortlist for the TOURISE Awards spotlights best-in-class destinations redefining travel for the next generation, places with a clear identity and value proposition to meet the demands and expectations of tomorrow's travelers.

“Informed by global nominations from travelers and industry leaders, and rigorously evaluated by a globally renowned jury, these destinations deliver across all of our criteria. They don't just welcome visitors; together, they're setting the standard for how the world will travel next. I am excited to see who will come out on top and look forward to honoring the winners at the inaugural TOURISE Summit in November.”

Nominations were submitted for five distinct award categories: Best Arts and Culture Destination, Best Adventure Destination, Best Food and Culinary Destination, Best Shopping Destination, and Best Entertainment Destination. This flagship Best Overall Destination award will be selected by the jury and will recognize the destination that excels across all aspects of the traveler experience setting a new global benchmark as the most exceptional place to visit.

Aligned with the TOURISE ethos, the shortlist celebrates destinations that deliver meaningful, memorable, and measurable value. Each shortlisted destination was required to meet three baseline requirements: a clearly defined geographic scope; a distinct identity shaped by its culture, landscapes, and signature experiences; and accountable stewardship through an established tourism authority.

The Awards Jury considered each destination's offering, how accessible and visitor-friendly they are, the overall value they provide, and most importantly, the quality and impact of the experience. This included looking at factors such as authenticity, innovation, inclusion, sustainability, accessibility, variety of accommodation, and safety, all of which contribute to a destination's ability to deliver a meaningful and memorable journey.

2025 TOURISE AWARDS SHORTLIST

Best Arts and Culture Destination
  • Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • Al Ula, Saudi Arabia
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Athens, Greece
  • Beijing, China
  • Berlin, Germany
  • Cairo, Egypt
  • Florence, Italy
  • Kyoto, Japan
  • London, England
  • Madrid, Spain
  • Marrakesh, Morocco
  • Mexico City, Mexico
  • New York, United States
  • Paris, France
  • Petra, Jordan
  • Rome, Italy
  • Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • Venice, Italy
  • Yucatan, Mexico

Best Adventure Destination:
  • Ammassalik, Greenland
  • Ancash, Peru
  • Annapurna Region, Nepal
  • Atacama Desert, Chile
  • Bali, Indonesia
  • Banff, Canada
  • Bariloche, Argentina
  • Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Uganda
  • Cape Town, South Africa
  • Julian Alps, Slovenia
  • Fiordland National Park, New Zealand
  • Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
  • Hokkaido, Japan
  • Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
  • Namib Desert, Namibia
  • Petra, Jordan
  • Svalbard, Norway
  • The Rockies, USA
  • Torres del Paine, Chile
  • Yosemite, USA

Best Food and Culinary Destination:
  • Arequipa, Peru
  • Bangkok, Thailand
  • Barcelona, Spain
  • Basque Country, Spain
  • Bologna, Italy
  • Cape Town, South Africa
  • Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Gujarat, India
  • Hong Kong, China
  • Istanbul, Turkey
  • Kerala, India
  • Kyoto, Japan
  • London, England
  • Marrakesh, Morocco
  • New York, United States
  • Paris, France
  • Rome, Italy
  • Seoul, South Korea
  • Tokyo, Japan

Best Shopping Destination:
  • Antwerp, Belgium
  • Bangkok, Thailand
  • Barcelona, Spain
  • Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Florence, Italy
  • Hong Kong, China
  • Istanbul, Turkey
  • London, England
  • Madrid, Spain
  • Milan, Italy
  • Mumbai, India
  • New York, United States
  • Osaka, Japan
  • Paris, France
  • Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • Seoul, South Korea
  • Shanghai, China
  • Singapore, Singapore
  • Tokyo, Japan

Best Entertainment Destination:
  • Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
  • Al Ula, Saudi Arabia
  • Bangkok, Thailand
  • Barcelona, Spain
  • Berlin, Germany
  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Edinburgh, Scotland
  • Ibiza, Spain
  • Las Vegas, United States
  • London, England
  • Los Angeles, United States
  • Mexico City, Mexico
  • Miami, United States
  • Nashville, United States
  • New York, United States
  • Paris, France
  • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Seoul, South Korea
  • Shanghai, China
  • Tokyo, Japan

The TOURISE Awards shortlist was the result of deliberations by the Awards jury, an independent panel comprised of a powerhouse of cross-industry trailblazers from the worlds of travel and tourism, fashion, culinary, art, retail, culture, adventure and entertainment:
  • Filip Boyen, Former CEO, Forbes Travel Guide;
  • Michael Ellis, Former Global Director, Michelin Guides;
  • Fiona Jeffery, Former Chair, World Travel Market; Former Chair Tourism for Tomorrow Awards;
  • Renaud de Lesquen; Former CEO, Givenchy, Former President Dior AM;
  • Lars Nittve, Former Founding Director, Tate Modern;
  • Albert Read, Former Managing Director, Conde Nast;
  • Caroline Rush, Former CEO, British Fashion Council;
  • Omar Samra, UN Goodwill Ambassador, Mountaineer and Polar Explorer
  • Bernold Schroeder, Former CEO, Kempinski; Pan Pacific.

The winners of the inaugural TOURISE Awards will be announced at the TOURISE Summit, taking place in Riyadh from November 11 to 13.

The TOURISE Summit itself will bring together leading voices from across tourism, travel, investment, and innovation; from heads of state and visionary CEOs to creators, disruptors, and global investors. It will serve as a platform to spark bold ideas, build transformative partnerships, and shape new standards for the future of travel.

About the TOURISE Awards:
The TOURISE Awards are a global celebration of destination excellence, recognizing places that deliver travel experiences that are purposeful, unforgettable, and aligned with the evolving expectations of today's travelers. Judged by a prestigious cross-sector jury, the Awards honor destinations across five categories-Arts & Culture, Adventure, Food & Culinary, Shopping, and Entertainment-culminating in the flagship Best Overall Destination award. The Awards spotlight innovation, sustainability, cultural preservation, and visitor impact, setting a new global standard for what makes a destination truly exceptional.

About TOURISE:

TOURISE is the world's premier platform shaping a new horizon for global tourism.

Powered by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, the inaugural TOURISE Summit will take place 11-13, November 2025 in Riyadh. TOURISE will convene visionaries from government, business, investment, tourism and technology communities to deliver high impact initiatives and transformative deals that will reset the industry and build a tourism sector that is sustainable, equitable, and future-focused.

Physically exclusive and digitally inclusive, TOURISE will ensure broad global participation while providing targeted access to visionaries shaping the future of global tourism. Following the Summit, TOURISE will extend as a year-round platform where bold ideas become real-world solutions.

