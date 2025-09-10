The New Icons Of Travel: TOURISE Awards Unveils Shortlist Of World-Leading Destinations



Sixty-six destinations have been shortlisted for the inaugural TOURISE Awards across five categories.

The shortlist spotlights destinations that are setting the pace for culture, connection, and innovation in travel with several destinations earning recognition in more than one category.

Leveraging decades of combined experience, the independent jury of global tourism experts reviewed over a thousand nominations looking for destinations that will inspire and delight the next generation of travelers. The Finalists will be announced in October and the winners honored at the TOURISE Summit in Riyadh, taking place from November 11–13, 2025.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – SEPTEMBER 2025 – The shortlist for the inaugural TOURISE Awards has been revealed today, putting the spotlight on destinations rewriting the rules of travel.

From pulse-raising entertainment capitals and world-class shopping districts to culture-drenched cities, adventurous escapes, and culinary powerhouses, these places rose to the top for their unmistakable identity, measurable impact, and responsible management, delivering experiences that are meaningful and memorable.

The TOURISE Awards are an initiative of the TOURISE platform powered by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism. The Awards drew over a thousand nominations from around the world, submitted by those who know destinations best: everyday travelers, industry professionals, and organizations. The nominations span the globe and represent leading destinations across Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, North and South America.

Abdullah Al Dakhil, TOURISE spokesperson, said:“Today's shortlist for the TOURISE Awards spotlights best-in-class destinations redefining travel for the next generation, places with a clear identity and value proposition to meet the demands and expectations of tomorrow's travelers.

“Informed by global nominations from travelers and industry leaders, and rigorously evaluated by a globally renowned jury, these destinations deliver across all of our criteria. They don't just welcome visitors; together, they're setting the standard for how the world will travel next. I am excited to see who will come out on top and look forward to honoring the winners at the inaugural TOURISE Summit in November.”

Nominations were submitted for five distinct award categories: Best Arts and Culture Destination, Best Adventure Destination, Best Food and Culinary Destination, Best Shopping Destination, and Best Entertainment Destination. This flagship Best Overall Destination award will be selected by the jury and will recognize the destination that excels across all aspects of the traveler experience setting a new global benchmark as the most exceptional place to visit.

Aligned with the TOURISE ethos, the shortlist celebrates destinations that deliver meaningful, memorable, and measurable value. Each shortlisted destination was required to meet three baseline requirements: a clearly defined geographic scope; a distinct identity shaped by its culture, landscapes, and signature experiences; and accountable stewardship through an established tourism authority.

The Awards Jury considered each destination's offering, how accessible and visitor-friendly they are, the overall value they provide, and most importantly, the quality and impact of the experience. This included looking at factors such as authenticity, innovation, inclusion, sustainability, accessibility, variety of accommodation, and safety, all of which contribute to a destination's ability to deliver a meaningful and memorable journey.

2025 TOURISE AWARDS SHORTLIST



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Al Ula, Saudi Arabia

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Athens, Greece

Beijing, China

Berlin, Germany

Cairo, Egypt

Florence, Italy

Kyoto, Japan

London, England

Madrid, Spain

Marrakesh, Morocco

Mexico City, Mexico

New York, United States

Paris, France

Petra, Jordan

Rome, Italy

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Venice, Italy Yucatan, Mexico

Best Arts and Culture Destination



Ammassalik, Greenland

Ancash, Peru

Annapurna Region, Nepal

Atacama Desert, Chile

Bali, Indonesia

Banff, Canada

Bariloche, Argentina

Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Uganda

Cape Town, South Africa

Julian Alps, Slovenia

Fiordland National Park, New Zealand

Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

Hokkaido, Japan

Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

Namib Desert, Namibia

Petra, Jordan

Svalbard, Norway

The Rockies, USA

Torres del Paine, Chile Yosemite, USA

Best Adventure Destination:



Arequipa, Peru

Bangkok, Thailand

Barcelona, Spain

Basque Country, Spain

Bologna, Italy

Cape Town, South Africa

Copenhagen, Denmark

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Gujarat, India

Hong Kong, China

Istanbul, Turkey

Kerala, India

Kyoto, Japan

London, England

Marrakesh, Morocco

New York, United States

Paris, France

Rome, Italy

Seoul, South Korea Tokyo, Japan

Best Food and Culinary Destination:



Antwerp, Belgium

Bangkok, Thailand

Barcelona, Spain

Copenhagen, Denmark

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Florence, Italy

Hong Kong, China

Istanbul, Turkey

London, England

Madrid, Spain

Milan, Italy

Mumbai, India

New York, United States

Osaka, Japan

Paris, France

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Seoul, South Korea

Shanghai, China

Singapore, Singapore Tokyo, Japan

Best Shopping Destination:



Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Al Ula, Saudi Arabia

Bangkok, Thailand

Barcelona, Spain

Berlin, Germany

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Edinburgh, Scotland

Ibiza, Spain

Las Vegas, United States

London, England

Los Angeles, United States

Mexico City, Mexico

Miami, United States

Nashville, United States

New York, United States

Paris, France

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Seoul, South Korea

Shanghai, China Tokyo, Japan

Best Entertainment Destination:



Filip Boyen, Former CEO, Forbes Travel Guide;

Michael Ellis, Former Global Director, Michelin Guides;

Fiona Jeffery, Former Chair, World Travel Market; Former Chair Tourism for Tomorrow Awards;

Renaud de Lesquen; Former CEO, Givenchy, Former President Dior AM;

Lars Nittve, Former Founding Director, Tate Modern;

Albert Read, Former Managing Director, Conde Nast;

Caroline Rush, Former CEO, British Fashion Council;

Omar Samra, UN Goodwill Ambassador, Mountaineer and Polar Explorer Bernold Schroeder, Former CEO, Kempinski; Pan Pacific.

The TOURISE Awards shortlist was the result of deliberations by the Awards jury, an independent panel comprised of a powerhouse of cross-industry trailblazers from the worlds of travel and tourism, fashion, culinary, art, retail, culture, adventure and entertainment:

The winners of the inaugural TOURISE Awards will be announced at the TOURISE Summit, taking place in Riyadh from November 11 to 13.

The TOURISE Summit itself will bring together leading voices from across tourism, travel, investment, and innovation; from heads of state and visionary CEOs to creators, disruptors, and global investors. It will serve as a platform to spark bold ideas, build transformative partnerships, and shape new standards for the future of travel.

About the TOURISE Awards:The TOURISE Awards are a global celebration of destination excellence, recognizing places that deliver travel experiences that are purposeful, unforgettable, and aligned with the evolving expectations of today's travelers. Judged by a prestigious cross-sector jury, the Awards honor destinations across five categories-Arts & Culture, Adventure, Food & Culinary, Shopping, and Entertainment-culminating in the flagship Best Overall Destination award. The Awards spotlight innovation, sustainability, cultural preservation, and visitor impact, setting a new global standard for what makes a destination truly exceptional.

About TOURISE:

TOURISE is the world's premier platform shaping a new horizon for global tourism.

Powered by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, the inaugural TOURISE Summit will take place 11-13, November 2025 in Riyadh. TOURISE will convene visionaries from government, business, investment, tourism and technology communities to deliver high impact initiatives and transformative deals that will reset the industry and build a tourism sector that is sustainable, equitable, and future-focused.

Physically exclusive and digitally inclusive, TOURISE will ensure broad global participation while providing targeted access to visionaries shaping the future of global tourism. Following the Summit, TOURISE will extend as a year-round platform where bold ideas become real-world solutions.