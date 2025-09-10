The New Icons Of Travel: TOURISE Awards Unveils Shortlist Of World-Leading Destinations
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
From pulse-raising entertainment capitals and world-class shopping districts to culture-drenched cities, adventurous escapes, and culinary powerhouses, these places rose to the top for their unmistakable identity, measurable impact, and responsible management, delivering experiences that are meaningful and memorable. The TOURISE Awards are an initiative of the TOURISE platform powered by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism. The Awards drew over a thousand nominations from around the world, submitted by those who know destinations best: everyday travelers, industry professionals, and organizations. The nominations span the globe and represent leading destinations across Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, North and South America. Abdullah Al Dakhil, TOURISE spokesperson, said:“Today's shortlist for the TOURISE Awards spotlights best-in-class destinations redefining travel for the next generation, places with a clear identity and value proposition to meet the demands and expectations of tomorrow's travelers. “Informed by global nominations from travelers and industry leaders, and rigorously evaluated by a globally renowned jury, these destinations deliver across all of our criteria. They don't just welcome visitors; together, they're setting the standard for how the world will travel next. I am excited to see who will come out on top and look forward to honoring the winners at the inaugural TOURISE Summit in November.” Nominations were submitted for five distinct award categories: Best Arts and Culture Destination, Best Adventure Destination, Best Food and Culinary Destination, Best Shopping Destination, and Best Entertainment Destination. This flagship Best Overall Destination award will be selected by the jury and will recognize the destination that excels across all aspects of the traveler experience setting a new global benchmark as the most exceptional place to visit. Aligned with the TOURISE ethos, the shortlist celebrates destinations that deliver meaningful, memorable, and measurable value. Each shortlisted destination was required to meet three baseline requirements: a clearly defined geographic scope; a distinct identity shaped by its culture, landscapes, and signature experiences; and accountable stewardship through an established tourism authority. The Awards Jury considered each destination's offering, how accessible and visitor-friendly they are, the overall value they provide, and most importantly, the quality and impact of the experience. This included looking at factors such as authenticity, innovation, inclusion, sustainability, accessibility, variety of accommodation, and safety, all of which contribute to a destination's ability to deliver a meaningful and memorable journey. 2025 TOURISE AWARDS SHORTLIST Best Arts and Culture Destination
The TOURISE Awards are a global celebration of destination excellence, recognizing places that deliver travel experiences that are purposeful, unforgettable, and aligned with the evolving expectations of today's travelers. Judged by a prestigious cross-sector jury, the Awards honor destinations across five categories-Arts & Culture, Adventure, Food & Culinary, Shopping, and Entertainment-culminating in the flagship Best Overall Destination award. The Awards spotlight innovation, sustainability, cultural preservation, and visitor impact, setting a new global standard for what makes a destination truly exceptional. About TOURISE: TOURISE is the world's premier platform shaping a new horizon for global tourism. Powered by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, the inaugural TOURISE Summit will take place 11-13, November 2025 in Riyadh. TOURISE will convene visionaries from government, business, investment, tourism and technology communities to deliver high impact initiatives and transformative deals that will reset the industry and build a tourism sector that is sustainable, equitable, and future-focused. Physically exclusive and digitally inclusive, TOURISE will ensure broad global participation while providing targeted access to visionaries shaping the future of global tourism. Following the Summit, TOURISE will extend as a year-round platform where bold ideas become real-world solutions.
-
Sixty-six destinations have been shortlisted for the inaugural TOURISE Awards across five categories.
The shortlist spotlights destinations that are setting the pace for culture, connection, and innovation in travel with several destinations earning recognition in more than one category.
Leveraging decades of combined experience, the independent jury of global tourism experts reviewed over a thousand nominations looking for destinations that will inspire and delight the next generation of travelers.
The Finalists will be announced in October and the winners honored at the TOURISE Summit in Riyadh, taking place from November 11–13, 2025.
From pulse-raising entertainment capitals and world-class shopping districts to culture-drenched cities, adventurous escapes, and culinary powerhouses, these places rose to the top for their unmistakable identity, measurable impact, and responsible management, delivering experiences that are meaningful and memorable. The TOURISE Awards are an initiative of the TOURISE platform powered by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism. The Awards drew over a thousand nominations from around the world, submitted by those who know destinations best: everyday travelers, industry professionals, and organizations. The nominations span the globe and represent leading destinations across Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, North and South America. Abdullah Al Dakhil, TOURISE spokesperson, said:“Today's shortlist for the TOURISE Awards spotlights best-in-class destinations redefining travel for the next generation, places with a clear identity and value proposition to meet the demands and expectations of tomorrow's travelers. “Informed by global nominations from travelers and industry leaders, and rigorously evaluated by a globally renowned jury, these destinations deliver across all of our criteria. They don't just welcome visitors; together, they're setting the standard for how the world will travel next. I am excited to see who will come out on top and look forward to honoring the winners at the inaugural TOURISE Summit in November.” Nominations were submitted for five distinct award categories: Best Arts and Culture Destination, Best Adventure Destination, Best Food and Culinary Destination, Best Shopping Destination, and Best Entertainment Destination. This flagship Best Overall Destination award will be selected by the jury and will recognize the destination that excels across all aspects of the traveler experience setting a new global benchmark as the most exceptional place to visit. Aligned with the TOURISE ethos, the shortlist celebrates destinations that deliver meaningful, memorable, and measurable value. Each shortlisted destination was required to meet three baseline requirements: a clearly defined geographic scope; a distinct identity shaped by its culture, landscapes, and signature experiences; and accountable stewardship through an established tourism authority. The Awards Jury considered each destination's offering, how accessible and visitor-friendly they are, the overall value they provide, and most importantly, the quality and impact of the experience. This included looking at factors such as authenticity, innovation, inclusion, sustainability, accessibility, variety of accommodation, and safety, all of which contribute to a destination's ability to deliver a meaningful and memorable journey. 2025 TOURISE AWARDS SHORTLIST Best Arts and Culture Destination
-
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Al Ula, Saudi Arabia
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Athens, Greece
Beijing, China
Berlin, Germany
Cairo, Egypt
Florence, Italy
Kyoto, Japan
London, England
Madrid, Spain
Marrakesh, Morocco
Mexico City, Mexico
New York, United States
Paris, France
Petra, Jordan
Rome, Italy
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Venice, Italy
Yucatan, Mexico
-
Ammassalik, Greenland
Ancash, Peru
Annapurna Region, Nepal
Atacama Desert, Chile
Bali, Indonesia
Banff, Canada
Bariloche, Argentina
Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Uganda
Cape Town, South Africa
Julian Alps, Slovenia
Fiordland National Park, New Zealand
Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
Hokkaido, Japan
Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
Namib Desert, Namibia
Petra, Jordan
Svalbard, Norway
The Rockies, USA
Torres del Paine, Chile
Yosemite, USA
-
Arequipa, Peru
Bangkok, Thailand
Barcelona, Spain
Basque Country, Spain
Bologna, Italy
Cape Town, South Africa
Copenhagen, Denmark
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Gujarat, India
Hong Kong, China
Istanbul, Turkey
Kerala, India
Kyoto, Japan
London, England
Marrakesh, Morocco
New York, United States
Paris, France
Rome, Italy
Seoul, South Korea
Tokyo, Japan
-
Antwerp, Belgium
Bangkok, Thailand
Barcelona, Spain
Copenhagen, Denmark
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Florence, Italy
Hong Kong, China
Istanbul, Turkey
London, England
Madrid, Spain
Milan, Italy
Mumbai, India
New York, United States
Osaka, Japan
Paris, France
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Seoul, South Korea
Shanghai, China
Singapore, Singapore
Tokyo, Japan
-
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Al Ula, Saudi Arabia
Bangkok, Thailand
Barcelona, Spain
Berlin, Germany
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Edinburgh, Scotland
Ibiza, Spain
Las Vegas, United States
London, England
Los Angeles, United States
Mexico City, Mexico
Miami, United States
Nashville, United States
New York, United States
Paris, France
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Seoul, South Korea
Shanghai, China
Tokyo, Japan
-
Filip Boyen, Former CEO, Forbes Travel Guide;
Michael Ellis, Former Global Director, Michelin Guides;
Fiona Jeffery, Former Chair, World Travel Market; Former Chair Tourism for Tomorrow Awards;
Renaud de Lesquen; Former CEO, Givenchy, Former President Dior AM;
Lars Nittve, Former Founding Director, Tate Modern;
Albert Read, Former Managing Director, Conde Nast;
Caroline Rush, Former CEO, British Fashion Council;
Omar Samra, UN Goodwill Ambassador, Mountaineer and Polar Explorer
Bernold Schroeder, Former CEO, Kempinski; Pan Pacific.
The TOURISE Awards are a global celebration of destination excellence, recognizing places that deliver travel experiences that are purposeful, unforgettable, and aligned with the evolving expectations of today's travelers. Judged by a prestigious cross-sector jury, the Awards honor destinations across five categories-Arts & Culture, Adventure, Food & Culinary, Shopping, and Entertainment-culminating in the flagship Best Overall Destination award. The Awards spotlight innovation, sustainability, cultural preservation, and visitor impact, setting a new global standard for what makes a destination truly exceptional. About TOURISE: TOURISE is the world's premier platform shaping a new horizon for global tourism. Powered by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, the inaugural TOURISE Summit will take place 11-13, November 2025 in Riyadh. TOURISE will convene visionaries from government, business, investment, tourism and technology communities to deliver high impact initiatives and transformative deals that will reset the industry and build a tourism sector that is sustainable, equitable, and future-focused. Physically exclusive and digitally inclusive, TOURISE will ensure broad global participation while providing targeted access to visionaries shaping the future of global tourism. Following the Summit, TOURISE will extend as a year-round platform where bold ideas become real-world solutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment