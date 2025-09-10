Emirates Post Issues Commemorative Stamps Marking The UAE's Hosting Of The 28Th Universal Postal Congress
This issuance reflects the UAE's prominent role as a global hub for postal and logistics services, while reaffirming its commitment to driving digital transformation by embracing cutting-edge technologies and enabling e-commerce solutions and smart services. Designed by Emirati artist Yasmin Al Mulla, the stamp celebrates art as a bridge of human connection and cultural exchange. Through her creative lens, the design fuses past, present, and future to document the UAE's proud journey.
