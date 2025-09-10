Emirates Post Issues Commemorative Stamps Marking The UAE's Hosting Of The 28Th Universal Postal Congress

This issuance reflects the UAE's prominent role as a global hub for postal and logistics services, while reaffirming its commitment to driving digital transformation by embracing cutting-edge technologies and enabling e-commerce solutions and smart services. Designed by Emirati artist Yasmin Al Mulla, the stamp celebrates art as a bridge of human connection and cultural exchange. Through her creative lens, the design fuses past, present, and future to document the UAE's proud journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.