Love In The Time Of Forgetting A Caregiver's Tips Chronicles A Husband's Unshakable Devotion Through The Storm Of Alzheimer's Disease

What happens when your forever person no longer knows your name?

In A Caregiver's Tips: My Wife Had Alzheimer's Disease , newly released by Author's Tranquility Press , author Fred Buse invites readers into the most intimate and unrelenting journey a partner can endure: loving someone through their slow, inevitable unraveling. Told with unwavering honesty and gentle grace, this guide is both a survival manual and love letter , shaped by the decade Fred spent caring for his beloved wife, Dot.

A Love Story Disguised as a Care Manual

This isn't just a book of caregiving advice-it's a real-time chronicle of devotion, grief, resilience, and grace.

With the help of co-author Marie Mayer, Fred translates his 9-year, 24/7 caregiving experience into 134 practical, hard-earned tips on everything from:



Managing sun-downing, hallucinations, and wandering

Balancing medical care with emotional connection

Legal and financial preparedness for caregivers Navigating hospice, death, and life after loss

Each tip is born not from theory, but from lived experience-the kind of truths that only someone who's been in the room, at 2:00 a.m., heart in pieces, can write.

A Book for the One Who Stays

More than 11 million Americans are unpaid caregivers for loved ones with dementia. This book is their mirror and their map.

“You begin living two lives-yours, and the one you're trying to preserve for someone else,” Buse writes.“It's exhausting, sacred work.”

From the heartbreak of being forgotten to the simple triumph of making someone smile again, A Caregiver's Tips is full of those moments that never make it into medical pamphlets-but define the caregiver's reality. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon.

About the Authors

Fred Buse is a retired engineer whose journey as a full-time caregiver to his wife, Dot, inspired this powerful caregiving guide.

Marie Mayer , a retired marketing and PR professional, helped turn Fred's reflections into a structured, accessible, and heartfelt book for caregivers everywhere.

