Love In The Time Of Forgetting A Caregiver's Tips Chronicles A Husband's Unshakable Devotion Through The Storm Of Alzheimer's Disease
What happens when your forever person no longer knows your name?
In A Caregiver's Tips: My Wife Had Alzheimer's Disease , newly released by Author's Tranquility Press , author Fred Buse invites readers into the most intimate and unrelenting journey a partner can endure: loving someone through their slow, inevitable unraveling. Told with unwavering honesty and gentle grace, this guide is both a survival manual and love letter , shaped by the decade Fred spent caring for his beloved wife, Dot.
A Love Story Disguised as a Care Manual
This isn't just a book of caregiving advice-it's a real-time chronicle of devotion, grief, resilience, and grace.
With the help of co-author Marie Mayer, Fred translates his 9-year, 24/7 caregiving experience into 134 practical, hard-earned tips on everything from:
Managing sun-downing, hallucinations, and wandering
Balancing medical care with emotional connection
Legal and financial preparedness for caregivers
Navigating hospice, death, and life after loss
Each tip is born not from theory, but from lived experience-the kind of truths that only someone who's been in the room, at 2:00 a.m., heart in pieces, can write.
A Book for the One Who Stays
More than 11 million Americans are unpaid caregivers for loved ones with dementia. This book is their mirror and their map.
“You begin living two lives-yours, and the one you're trying to preserve for someone else,” Buse writes.“It's exhausting, sacred work.”
From the heartbreak of being forgotten to the simple triumph of making someone smile again, A Caregiver's Tips is full of those moments that never make it into medical pamphlets-but define the caregiver's reality. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon.
About the Authors
Fred Buse is a retired engineer whose journey as a full-time caregiver to his wife, Dot, inspired this powerful caregiving guide.
Marie Mayer , a retired marketing and PR professional, helped turn Fred's reflections into a structured, accessible, and heartfelt book for caregivers everywhere.
Visit to learn more about his work.
About Author's Tranquility Press
At Author's Tranquility Press, we empower writers across all genres to amplify their unique voices and reach a wider audience. With cutting-edge technology and expert support, we provide innovative solutions to help you connect with readers globally. Let us help you unlock your full potential!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment