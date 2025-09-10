Israel Strikes Yemen's Sanaa, Targets Houthi Ministry Of Defense: Reuters
Israel struck the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Wednesday, the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported. On Telegram, the television channel said, "Israeli aggression on the capital Sanaa." The broadcaster did not immediately give any further details on the attack.
According to sources quoted by Reuters, the strike on Yemen targeted Houthi Ministry of Defense. The Israeli Military has confirmed attacking Yemen in a statement, Reuters reported.Recommended For You
Media reports said that the strike targeted Ardi neighbourhood in central Sanaa.
The air strikes on Yemen hit Houthi armed forces building, reported AFP journalists.
"A short while ago, the IAF (Israeli air force) struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the areas of Sanaa and Al-Jawf in Yemen," a military statement said, adding that the targets included "military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Huthi's military public relations headquarters and a fuel storage facility that was used by the terrorist regime".
This strike follows Israel's attack in Qatar on Tuesday, which targeted Hamas leadership in Doha.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment