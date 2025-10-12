MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE's most awarded reputation-tech firm – Reputation House – has unveiled brand-new services designed to help companies take control of how they are represented in the age of artificial intelligence. The new offerings focus on optimizing brand presence within large language models and AI-driven search results - from ChatGPT to Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and beyond.

Three new packages are designed to meet the diverse needs of companies operating in an environment where business and tech are blended together. Together, they provide clients with clarity on how their brands appear across large language models, actionable strategies to improve digital visibility.

On top of that, through premium AI positioning, brands are consistently presented when users ask AI engines for recommendations, comparisons, or industry insights. This is achieved by strategically training models with high-quality, AI-friendly content across trusted sources such as Wikipedia, Reddit, Quora, media placements, and structured business directories.



AI Brand Visibility Control for managing how brands appear in AI-generated search and conversations.

Strategic Brand Perception for shaping brand presence in AI by supplying accurate information and emphasizing key attributes.

Competitive Edge in Search for strengthening representation across both AI-driven results and traditional SERPs.

Sharper Digital Footprint for creating and optimizing business profiles across authoritative platforms.

Positive Presence at Scale for expanding mentions across LLM-preferred sources and relevant digital channels.

Premium AI Positioning for securing consistent placement of brands as trusted authorities in AI-generated answers.

AI Brand Optimization (AIBO) for defining how brands are introduced and recommended by AI systems.

Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) for building presence across authoritative sources to shape AI-driven comparisons and insights. Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) for structuring websites, FAQs, and digital assets so content is surfaced directly in snippets and AI overviews.

Key services:

The new services also include high-impact content distribution - from PR placements in leading outlets to SEO-rich articles and industry rankings - ensuring that businesses are quality mentioned. In practice, this means that when someone asks an AI assistant for the“best companies in [industry],” clients of Reputation House are far more likely to appear as authoritative answers.

“We are proud to introduce our new AI-powered reputation management services to Dubai and the wider UAE market, where speed, innovation, and technological advancement define the business ecosystem. And our services are fully adapted to the way modern AI tools operate, enabling brands to strengthen their visibility and authority not only in search engines but also across the next generation of AI-driven platforms,” said Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House.

Unlike traditional reputation management, which has focused on search engine rankings and customer reviews, Reputation House's approach ensures that brands are represented effectively where it matters most today: in AI-powered conversations and answers. With a use of trusted sources, the company delivers a comprehensive solution - helping businesses secure visibility, credibility, and leadership status in their industries.

“At the beginning of 2025, we made a strong statement about our technological transformation and our transition from a startup into a fully-fledged IT company, and the launch of new AI-driven services is an essential part of that journey. Our team is actively exploring and implementing advanced solutions in the reputation management sector, ensuring that we remain ahead of the curve and deliver real value to businesses,” said Kristina Shinkareva, COO of Reputation House.

