Belgian Authorities Prevent Drone Attack Plot
(MENAFN) Belgian officials have reportedly disrupted a potential scheme to assassinate Prime Minister Bart De Wever and other government figures using a drone equipped with explosives, according to various news agencies on Thursday.
Law enforcement apprehended three individuals in the Antwerp region under suspicion of orchestrating a “jihadist-inspired terrorist attack,” federal prosecutor Ann Fransen informed the media.
“Certain elements indicate that the suspects intended to carry out a jihadist-inspired attack against political figures,” she stated, without specifying particular targets.
Authorities suspect that the individuals were attempting to construct a suicide drone designed to transport and detonate explosive materials.
As reported by a media outlet, investigators discovered drone parts, a 3D printer, and metallic spheres intended to serve as shrapnel during their searches — including one location situated only a few hundred meters from Prime Minister De Wever’s private home.
The accused individuals, described as “radicalized,” were born in 2001, 2002, and 2007. One of the three has reportedly been released from custody.
Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot described the incident as “deeply shocking.”
In response, De Wever shared an Instagram image featuring himself and his cat. “Maximus, can you catch a drone?” reads a speech bubble above him. “Catch a dream? Like no one else can,” the cat replies.
