Lusail International Circuit Opens Volunteer Applications For The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has officially opened volunteer registrations for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025, set to take place from 28 to 30 November 2025.

From 12 until 25 October 2025, nationals and residents aged 18 and above are invited to apply for a chance to be part of Qatar's most anticipated international sporting event of 2025.

Building on the success of last year's volunteer program - which saw more than 600 participants from 40 nationalities, with a split of 55% male and 45% female volunteers, including 210 students contributing across key operational areas.

This year's edition promises to be even larger and more engaging, offering a range of exciting roles and first-hand experience behind the scenes of Formula 1.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to work across several essential departments, including Events, Marketing, Communication, Ticketing, Sustainability, Fanzone and more, supporting the seamless delivery of the race weekend.

Each volunteer will receive specialized training and on-ground experience, gaining unique insights into event management, motorsport operations, and large-scale hospitality.

The initiative reflects LIC's ongoing commitment to community engagement and local empowerment, providing nationals and residents with a chance to contribute directly to Qatar's growing motorsport landscape.

Through the volunteer program, LIC continues to foster national talent, promote inclusivity, and strengthen the circuit's position as a self-sustaining venue driven by the passion and participation of the community.

Applicants can register through the official volunteer sign-up link . Selected volunteers will be contacted after the closing date for onboarding and training sessions.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025 is set to offer hundreds of volunteers an unforgettable weekend filled with racing, entertainment, learning, and culture; presenting an opportunity to be part of something truly special.