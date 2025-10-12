Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Supervisor General Of King Salman Humanitarian Aid, Relief Centre
Riyadh: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Sunday with Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, in Riyadh, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and support them, especially in the humanitarian field.
