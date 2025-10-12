Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Supervisor General Of King Salman Humanitarian Aid, Relief Centre

Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Supervisor General Of King Salman Humanitarian Aid, Relief Centre


2025-10-12 10:02:26
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Sunday with Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, in Riyadh, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and support them, especially in the humanitarian field.

MENAFN12102025000063011010ID1110184950

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search