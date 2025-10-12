Baniyas And Sharjah Self-Defence Crowned Champions Of Second Edition Of Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)The second edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded on Sunday at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, with Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club crowned champions in the Gi category and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club taking the No-Gi title.

The three-day final round wrapped up an exceptional season with record participation from more than 2,500 athletes competing across the Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, Under-18, Adults, and Masters divisions, reaffirming the championship's position as one of the UAE's most competitive and community-focused sporting events.

Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club was named Best Academy – Gi (Season 2025), followed by Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club in second place and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in third. In the No-Gi division, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club claimed first place, with Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club and M.O.D UAE finishing second and third respectively.

The closing day featured exciting bouts in the Under-12 and Kids divisions, rounding off a season marked by technical excellence, strong performances, and growing participation from clubs and academies across the nation.

Among the distinguished guests attending the championship were H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; H.E. Humaid Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAE Accountability Authority; H.E. Sara Awadh Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK); H.E. Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Undersecretary of ADEK; Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, the Managing Director and AD Ports Group CEO; H.E. Dr Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre; Dr Thani Al Kuwari, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia; Husain Al Musallam, Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia; H.E. Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; and H.E. Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, along with several Board Members of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and representatives from the federation's partners and sponsors.

H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the second edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship embodied an inspiring model of sporting and organisational excellence.

He said:“What has been achieved over eight rounds reflects the clear vision and the limitless support of our wise leadership for the sports sector, as well as the tremendous efforts of clubs and academies to elevate the level of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. This championship has evolved into a national platform for shaping future champions and reinforcing the country's leadership in the sport. It is an honour today to celebrate the talents who form the foundation for future success stories, God willing.”

During the closing ceremony, the UAEJJF honoured the championship's partners and sponsors in recognition of their continued support and valuable contributions, which played a crucial role in the event's success and prominence on the national sports stage. The entities honoured included the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Aldar Properties, Q Mobility, Premier Motors, and International Vision Investment. The gesture reflected the federation's appreciation and gratitude for the partners who have set a true example of active collaboration in supporting the sports sector and strengthening its presence within the community.