Nagaland Guv Highlights Role Of Sports In Promoting Peace, Breaking Barrier

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Oct 12 (IANS) Nagaland's acting Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday highlighted the role of sports in promoting peace and stated that“sports break down barriers, foster understanding, and teach us to resolve differences through respect rather than conflict".

Addressing the concluding event of eighth edition of the Niathu Sports Festival 2025, the Governor expressed gratitude that Nagaland enjoys a peaceful and stable environment, allowing its youth to thrive, dream, and compete freely.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, 3 Corps, Lt. Gen. A.S. Pendharkar and other dignitaries were present in the event.

Bhalla, who is the Governor of Manipur and is also holding additional gubernatorial charge of Nagaland, said that the Niathu Sports Festival is“not merely a competition, but a celebration of youth, health, and solidarity".

He commended the Niathu Group and the Niathu Privilege Club for their unwavering commitment in promoting sports through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, which has now become one of Nagaland's most anticipated sporting events.

The Governor remarked that over the years, the Niathu Sports Festival has transformed Dimapur into a“vibrant meeting ground of athletic talent,” attracting participants from across India.

He noted with delight that this year saw the highest-ever participation, with athletes from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Goa, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, and many other states joining the event.

“Your presence here reminds us that sports transcend boundaries -- uniting people of different regions, cultures, and languages in the common spirit of discipline, friendship, and fair play,” he said.

Reflecting on the deeper meaning of the festival, the Governor said:“It is not only about medals or victories, but about promoting healthy lifestyles, nurturing young talent, and fostering a sense of belonging.”

He urged participants to uphold values of teamwork, perseverance, and respect beyond the sporting arena.

Encouraging every participant, the Governor said:“Whether you return home with a medal or simply with cherished memories, you are all winners. The true prize is the strength of character you have built.”

Calling on everyone to become“citizen athletes", he urged them to bring the same passion and discipline into their daily lives, be fair in their actions, and contribute positively to society.

Bhalla extended heartfelt congratulations to the winners, appreciation to the organizers, sponsors, and volunteers, and gratitude to the spectators who made the event lively and spirited.

The Governor expressed hope that the Niathu Sports Festival would continue to grow "as a beacon of youth, health, peace, and community spirit -- not only in Nagaland but across the country".

He called upon everyone to go forth as ambassadors of sportsmanship, fitness, and positivity, inspiring generations to come. Earlier, the event began with a welcome address by Basu Damani, Festival Advisor, followed by a detailed Tournament Report presented by Khriemelie Metha from the Core Committee. A special musical performance by Vetho Rakho and Azi Rudy added vibrancy to the evening. The ceremony also featured Prize Distribution to the winners and participants across various sporting categories.

Wati Jamir, Festival Advisor, delivered the Closing Remarks, expressing gratitude to all partners, participants, and supporters who made the festival a success.