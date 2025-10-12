Foot-Washing Video Sparks Controversy In MP's Sataria Village FIR Registered Against Six

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 12 (IANS) A video showing a young man washing another man's feet and publicly apologising in Sataria village, under the jurisdiction of Patera police station in Damoh district, has gone viral, sparking widespread debate and prompting swift police action.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, led the Damoh district police to register an FIR against six individuals.

The video, which circulated rapidly on social media, features Purushottam Kushwaha, a local youth, washing the feet of another man and offering an apology.

According to police sources, this act was reportedly in response to an earlier video made by Purushottam, in which he filmed a youth named Annu allegedly consuming and selling alcohol in the village, despite a community-imposed liquor ban.

That earlier video showed Annu wearing a garland of shoes, which triggered outrage and demands for a public apology.

Under pressure from community members, Purushottam deleted the video from Instagram and was asked to perform the foot-washing ritual and pay a fine of Rs 5,100.

The apology video's viral spread drew further attention when a social media influencer shared it as news, intensifying the controversy. In response, the police initiated preventive measures to maintain peace in Sataria.

Regular patrolling has been deployed, and senior officers along with respected local citizens have been tasked with engaging residents to defuse tensions.

On its official X handle, Damoh Police, led by Superintendent of Police Shrutkirti Somvanshi, stated:“The police have taken cognizance of the incident that occurred in Sataria village, under the jurisdiction of Patera police station, and have registered an FIR in connection with the matter. To ensure law and order, preventive measures are being taken against both parties involved. Continuous patrolling has been initiated in the area, and senior officers along with respected local citizens have been deployed to engage with residents and help maintain peace and harmony.”

While the police have not disclosed the names of those named in the FIR, they confirmed that four individuals identified in the video have been booked, along with two unknown persons.

The Kushwaha community has submitted a memorandum demanding swift arrests and the application of relevant sections under the IT Act.

Police officials also stated they are investigating whether AI or other digital tools were used to defame the individual. The investigation remains ongoing.