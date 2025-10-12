403
Afghan-Pakistani Border Clashes Claim Lives of Both Sides
(MENAFN) A deadly overnight exchange of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces has left dozens dead on both sides, officials confirmed Sunday, marking one of the most severe military escalations since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.
In a press briefing held in Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s interim government, said the clashes resulted in the deaths of nine Afghan and 58 Pakistani soldiers, with an additional 30 troops injured. Mujahid also claimed that Afghan forces had taken control of more than 20 Pakistani security posts during the confrontation.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan army reported significantly lower figures for its losses, stating 23 soldiers were killed and 29 wounded. Labeling the incident among the deadliest since the Taliban’s takeover, the military said it had launched aggressive counter-operations against what it described as “Taliban Forces and affiliated Khwarjis.”
"As a result of these unrelenting operations, multiple Taliban locations were destroyed all along the border, 21 hostile positions on the Afghan side of the border were also briefly physically captured and multiple terrorist training camps, used to plan and facilitate attacks against Pakistan, were rendered inoperative," the military said in a statement.
The border offensive was reportedly halted following diplomatic intervention. Citing Tolo News, Mujahid noted that Qatari and Saudi mediation prompted Afghan troops to pause operations across the border.
The latest flare-up came just a day after Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration accused Pakistani forces of violating its airspace. The government alleged that a Pakistani airstrike hit a market area in the Margha region of eastern Paktika province, near the border, on Thursday night.
Islamabad has not officially confirmed its role in the reported airstrike. However, officials emphasized Pakistan’s intent to defend itself in the face of mounting cross-border threats.
Pakistan has seen a rise in militant activity in recent months and points to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — a banned group it claims is operating from within Afghan territory — as the key instigator of attacks. The TTP is known as a loose coalition of several extremist factions.
Kabul has dismissed these allegations, reaffirming its pledge to prevent the use of Afghan soil for launching attacks against Pakistan.
