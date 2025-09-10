Poland Shoots Down Drones Breaching Airspace
(MENAFN) Poland announced on Wednesday that it had intercepted and downed several drone-like objects that breached its airspace during ongoing Russian strikes targeting Ukrainian sites.
"In response to today's Russian Federation attack on Ukrainian territory, Polish airspace was unprecedentedly violated by drone-type objects," stated the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command on X, the social media platform owned by the U.S. company.
The Command emphasized that the incursion "created a real threat" to national security, prompting Polish forces to deploy weapons against the incoming UAVs.
Radars from both Polish and allied forces detected multiple objects, with some unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) potentially posing a direct risk. These were subsequently neutralized in the airspace violation.
Authorities have urged residents in high-risk regions—Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, and Lubelskie provinces—to remain indoors while military operations are still in progress. "We emphasize that military operations are ongoing and we appeal for people to stay at home," the statement read.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that a military operation was in full swing and noted that the army had engaged the drone threats. He added that he remained in constant communication with President Karol Nawrocki and Defense Minister Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.
Tusk also informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the situation and the measures taken in response to the airspace violations.
Kosiniak-Kamysz assured the public that Poland is in continuous contact with NATO’s command, stating that the country's Territorial Defense Forces were activated to conduct ground searches for any downed drones.
Poland's Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk confirmed that both Nawrocki and Tusk were briefed on the situation. He urged the public to stay tuned for updates from the Polish Army and local police.
Nawrocki also indicated that he would soon chair a briefing at the National Security Bureau. Meanwhile, government spokesperson Adam Szłapka reported that a meeting with Tusk and national security ministers was currently in progress, with Tusk calling for an extraordinary Cabinet session at 8:00 a.m. local time (0600GMT).
In light of the heightened security concerns, Poland has closed several major airports, including Warsaw International, Modlin, Lublin, and Rzeszow-Jasionka.
Due to these developments, the Polish Territorial Defense Forces announced a reduction in the reporting period for soldiers, signaling a swift response to the escalating threat.
