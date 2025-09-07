Ryanair Criticizes EU Over Air Traffic Control Disruptions

Dhaka: On 3 September 2025, budget carrier Ryanair issued a statement holding the European Commission and national governments responsible for widespread flight delays affecting millions of passengers, citing failures by air traffic control (ATC) providers.

According to CEO Michael O'Leary, no less than 21 million passengers have experienced delays over the first eight months of 2025.

As Ryanair published its August 2025 edition of the so-called ATC Delays League, five European countries come out at the top of the list of Europe's worst-performing ATCs.

France, Spain, Germany, the UK, and Greece caused the most delays and cancellations according to the airline, making them responsible for 90% of Europe's ATC delays.

CEO Michael O'Leary once again blamed the European Commission and Ursula von der Leyen – calling her Ursula von 'Derlayed-Again – for the lack of ATC compliance.

“Yet another month of ATC mismanagement has passed in August with zero action to fix these failing ATC services by those responsible – the EU Commission and National Transport Ministers.

Europe's worst performing ATCs in France, Spain, Germany, the UK, and Greece continue to inflict avoidable delays and cancellations on thousands of flights and millions of Ryanair passengers due to their inexplicable mismanagement and short staffing”, said Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary.

In its press release, the airline is now calling on passengers to join Ryanair's campaign and have their say by visiting the 'Air Traffic Control Ruined Your Flight' webpage to demand real reform.

-B