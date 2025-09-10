Amir Receives Phone Call From President Of Indonesia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Wednesday from HE Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

During the call, His Excellency affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the residential headquarters of several Hamas leaders, stressing that it is a blatant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security of the State of Qatar and the countries of the region.

His Excellency also stressed his categorical rejection of any attack that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.

For his part, HH the Amir affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty in the face of the blatant Israeli attack. HH the Amir expressed his thanks to His Excellency for his sincere fraternal feelings and Indonesia's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.