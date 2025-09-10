Macron Taps Sebastien Lecornu as New PM
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday, according to an official announcement from the Elysee Palace.
Lecornu's appointment follows the resignation of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, who lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly on Monday.
The Elysee statement outlined that Lecornu will now engage in consultations with various political parties in the coming days to shape his government. The goal, it emphasized, is to "build the necessary agreements for the decisions of the coming months."
"The prime minister's actions will be guided by the defense of our independence and our power, the service of the French people, and political and institutional stability for the unity of the country," the statement declared. "The president of the republic is convinced that on these bases, an agreement between the political forces is possible while respecting the convictions of each," it added.
At 39 years old, Lecornu is a seasoned political figure, having served in various roles since Macron's presidency began in 2017. He is the only minister to have maintained a continuous role throughout that period. Lecornu’s previous positions include Secretary of State for Ecological and Inclusive Transition, Minister Delegate for Local Authorities, and Minister for Overseas Territories before assuming his current role as Armed Forces Minister.
The outgoing prime minister, Bayrou, who introduced a 2026 budget proposal in July, had been advocating for measures to reduce France's mounting public debt, now at 113% of its GDP, by saving nearly €44 billion ($51 billion). However, his efforts failed as he garnered only 194 votes in favor compared to 364 votes against, with 15 lawmakers abstaining from the vote.
In addition to high public debt, France faces one of the largest budget deficits in the EU, standing at 5.8%. Budget negotiations have become a focal point of political discord in the country. A breakdown in talks over the 2025 budget last year led to the collapse of Michel Barnier's government in December, after a coalition of left-wing and far-right parties forced a no-confidence motion.
