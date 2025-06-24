Amir Receives Phone Call From Sultan Of Oman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman.

During the call, His Majesty the Sultan of Oman affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al Udeid Air Base, which is considered a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar and its airspace, international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

His Majesty the Sultan also stressed his country's categorical rejection of any attack that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region, calling on His Highness the Amir to exercise restraint and resort to diplomatic solutions.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his thanks to His Majesty the Sultan for his sincere brotherly feelings and his appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.