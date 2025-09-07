Israel's Ramon Airport Reopens After Being Hit By Drone Launched From Yemen

Israel's Ramon Airport near the southern city of Eilat resumed operations after being briefly shut on Sunday when a drone launched from Yemen struck the arrivals hall, Israel's Airports Authority said.

Two people were injured by shrapnel, the national ambulance service said.

Recommended For You Buying crypto? Why you should move before the media

"Following the completion of all safety and security checks, compliance with international civil aviation standards, and receipt of final approval from the Air Force – Ramon Airport has now been reopened for full operations, for both departures and arrivals," the authority said in a statement.

"The first flight from Ramon to Ben Gurion Airport (near Tel Aviv) is expected to depart shortly."

Takeoffs and landings at the airport were halted for around two hours as the Israeli military said it was investigating the crash of a drone that was launched from Yemen and fell in the area of the airport. The Airports Authority said it was in the arrivals hall.

Israel's national ambulance service Magen David Adom said a 63-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were injured by shrapnel and were being evacuated to receive medical treatment.

The airport located near the Red Sea resort city of Eilat on the border with Jordan and Egypt, and some 350 km (218 miles) from Tel Aviv, mostly handles domestic flights.

Israeli carriers Israir and Arkia had flights scheduled from the airport on Sunday.

Israir said it was operating in accordance with instructions from the country's airport authorities, and passengers will be updated accordingly.

Arkia, which also operates domestic flights between Tel Aviv and Eilat, said passengers and flight crew who were at the airport were safe and unharmed. After inspections, it was determined that no damage was caused to its aircraft, and that it would relaunch flights once Ramon resumes normal operations, it added.

The Iran-backed Houthis have been launching missiles and drones thousands of kilometres north towards Israel, in what the group says are acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel has retaliated by bombing Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.

Sunday's direct hit on Israel from Yemen, if confirmed by the Houthis, will be the first major attack since Israel killed senior officials of the group in late August.

The Houthis struck near Israel's main airport, Ben Gurion, in May in an attack that injured eight people.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have also been attacking vessels in the Red Sea since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023.