Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Military Base Explosion in South Korea Injures Seven

Military Base Explosion in South Korea Injures Seven


2025-09-10 05:21:42
(MENAFN) Seven individuals sustained injuries on Wednesday due to an explosion at a military installation in Paju, a northern border city in South Korea.

The detonation took place at approximately 3:30 pm local time (0630 GMT), a Seoul-based news agency reported.

Officials are probing the reasons behind the accidental activation of an explosive device intended for training exercises.

Authorities have confirmed that no deaths have been reported in the incident.

MENAFN10092025000045017167ID1110041966

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search