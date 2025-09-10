Rajinikanth To Grace Ilaiyaraaja's 50Th Tribute Fans Curious About Vijay And Ajith Attendance

Superstar Rajinikanth is set to attend Ilaiyaraaja's 50th music tribute, adding glamour to the golden jubilee celebrations. Fans are now eagerly wondering if stars like Vijay and Ajith will also join the historic event.

Ilaiyaraaja has composed music for over 1,500 films and 8,500 songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and other languages. His musical journey, which began in 1975, completes 50 years this year.

Ilaiyaraaja has also released several solo albums and has achieved the feat of composing a full Western classical symphony. He is the first Tamil and Indian to achieve this feat. No one from Asian countries has achieved this feat so far.

The Tamil Nadu government will hold a tribute event for Ilaiyaraaja, who returned home after performing a symphony in London, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said. Accordingly, a grand tribute event will be held on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government at the Chennai Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday, 13.9.2025 at 5.30 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Stalin.

The event will begin with a musical performance, followed by Ilaiyaraaja's symphony. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will deliver the welcome address. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will deliver the presidential address at the tribute event. Kamal Haasan, MP, and Superstar Rajinikanth will deliver felicitations.

Ilaiyaraaja will deliver the acceptance speech at the end. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, producers, directors, film artists, film technicians, and prominent figures from the Tamil film industry will participate in this event.

Apart from Rajini and Kamal, leading actors like Surya, Sivakarthikeyan, and Karthi, as well as actresses, are expected to participate in this event. Actor and Thavega leader Vijay is unlikely to attend the event as he is against the DMK. At the same time, there is an expectation whether actor Ajith Kumar will participate in this event.