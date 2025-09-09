Hilton Anaheim Opens Renovated In-House Starbucks

Hilton Anaheim Renovated Starbucks

3,000sqft Starbucks offers bright, modern design and new conveniences for guests and locals

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hilton Anaheim, the largest hotel property in Orange County, has unveiled its newly renovated Starbucks, introducing guests and locals to a refreshed space that blends contemporary design with the warmth and hospitality of both brands. As part of Starbucks' new Green Apron Service, a company-wide initiative designed to elevate the guest experience through speed, convenience, and personalization, the Hilton Anaheim location now offers an enhanced service model that makes it easier than ever for travelers and the local community to enjoy their favorite Starbucks beverages and food.

Its design features warm wood tones, open sight lines, abundant natural light, and inviting seating. This transformation marks a significant milestone in the hotel's renovation, incorporating elements that echo Hilton Anaheim's broader renovation and encourage guests to linger, connect, and relax.

“We are proud to welcome guests to this beautifully reimagined Starbucks,” said Sergio Bocci, General Manager, Hilton Anaheim.“Our proximity to the Anaheim Convention Center and our role as a hub for business and leisure travelers make Starbucks an essential part of the Hilton Anaheim experience. Offering the convenience, comfort, and quality guests expect from both Hilton and Starbucks, it's a daily touchpoint that reflects our commitment to anticipating and exceeding guest needs.”

Hilton Anaheim continues to innovate to improve guest satisfaction and on-property amenities. The Starbucks renovation complements Hilton Anaheim's broader, property-wide transformation, which incorporates bright colors, modern finishes, and a California-inspired palette of earth tones and vibrant blues. In the coming months, guests will also enjoy Mobile Order & Pay, adding a new layer of convenience to the on-property experience.

“We're excited to open the newly renovated Starbucks at Hilton Anaheim,” said Ana Cordero, Account Development Manager at Starbucks Coffee Company.“Together we're creating a welcoming space that adds real value for hotel guests, convention attendees, and neighbors alike.”

Starbucks at Hilton Anaheim is now open from 6am-6pm daily. For more information, please visit or follow Hilton Anaheim at @hiltonanaheim on Instagram.

About Hilton Anaheim

Hilton Anaheim is legendary for its unique location and award-winning service. The full-service contemporary Anaheim hotel is a Disneyland® Resort Good Neighbor® property and is recognized as the premier conference hotel in Orange County, California accommodating meetings and conventions of any size. With 1,574 rooms and over 150,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, Hilton Anaheim is the largest hotel in Southern California. Adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center, steps from the Disneyland® Resort and a short drive to the coast, Hilton Anaheim makes it easy to explore the treasures of this remarkable destination. To learn more, visit or follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the globe, connecting people, cultures and communities. Offering striking design and vibrant communal spaces-from buzzing lobbies to lively bars, best-in-class restaurants, and iconic event venues- Hilton

Hotels & Resorts is the place to see and be seen in the world's most sought-after destinations. With more than 600 hotels in nearly 100 countries, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is where the world comes together, and travelers are masterfully hosted with expertise and care. Experience a legendary stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels or through the industry leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at hilton/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Starbucks Coffee Company

Starbucks is the world's leading coffeehouse company, rooted in creating uniquely welcoming environments where people can gather, relax and enjoy high-quality handcrafted beverages. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Seattle, Starbucks operates more than 35,000 cafés globally, including innovations in design, technology and community engagement. For more information, visit .

