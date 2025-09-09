Del Bigtree And ICAN Announce Senate Hearing On Science And Corruption, Featuring Groundbreaking Study And Announces Documentary, An Inconvenient Study

The hearing's revelations are dramatically mirrored in An Inconvenient Study, an investigative documentary set for nationwide release on October 3, 2025 . This documentary will disclose the origins of the study featured in the hearing. How in 2016, Del Bigtree convinced the head of infectious disease at one of the most prestigious healthcare institutions in the world to conduct the most thorough vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study that has ever been done–and how this institution succeeded in burying the results.

ICAN's lead counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq. , will present the study's shocking findings as he does in his new book, Vaccines, Amen, laying bare the legal and scientific implications of systemic corruption. As the film's legal lead, Mr. Siri will illustrate why the evidence demands immediate public scrutiny.

Del Bigtree , Emmy-winning former producer of The Doctors, stated:

“What is so incredible is that a pro-vaccine scientist at a pro-vaccine medical institution conducted a study to prove "anti-vaxxers" wrong, but instead produced one of the most damning indictments of the vaccine program ever seen. We are facing a crisis in public health transparency, and the American people deserve the truth now.”

National press, policy advocates, public health stakeholders, and concerned citizens: view the hearing at thehighwire/watch, and updates and early access to trailers and more for An Inconvenient Study, launching October 3. Sign up at

Release Highlights