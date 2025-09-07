England Obliterate South Africa In Historic ODI Triumph

MENAFN - IANS) Southampton, Sep 8 (IANS) England ended their ODI series against South Africa on a high with a dominant 342-run win in the final match at Southampton - setting a new record for the largest victory margin by runs in men's ODI history. The previous record of 317 runs, set by India against Sri Lanka in 2023, was eclipsed by 25 runs.

Coming into the third ODI with the series already lost 2-0, England were determined to avoid a whitewash. Sent in to bat first, they made an explosive start, reaching 100 runs in just 13.4 overs. Jamie Smith led the early charge with a brisk 62 from 48 deliveries, while Ben Duckett chipped in with a handy 31.

The momentum continued as Joe Root and Jacob Bethell produced a game-changing 182-run stand. Bethell, just 21 years old, smashed his maiden international century - a stunning 110 off 82 balls - becoming the second-youngest Englishman to score a hundred in the men's ODIs. Root added to the fireworks with a composed knock, bringing up his 19th ODI century. Jos Buttler piled on the pressure late in the innings with a blistering 62 off 32, propelling England to a mammoth 414-run total.

South Africa's chase was immediately derailed, not helped by captain Temba Bavuma being unable to bat due to a calf injury sustained while fielding. England's pace duo Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse tore through the top order, snatching three wickets in the opening three overs.

The destruction didn't stop there. By the end of the first powerplay, South Africa had crumbled to 24 for 6, with Archer and Carse continuing their relentless spell. The only notable resistance came from a 20-run stand between Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj - the visitors' highest partnership of the innings. But it was Adil Rashid who cleaned up the tail, spinning England to a historic win.

Despite the heavy defeat, South Africa secured the series 2-1 - their first ODI series win on English soil since 1998. It also builds on their recent success in Australia, where they clinched a 2-1 series win.

The two teams will now shift focus to the T20I leg of the tour, which begins on September 10.

Brief Scores: England 414/5 in 50 overs (Jacob Bethell 110, Joe Root 100, Jos Buttler 62*, Jamie Smith 62) beat South Africa 72 all out in 20.5 overs (Jofra Archer 4-18, Adil Rashid 3-13, Brydon Carse 2-33) by 342 runs.