Monkey Trouble? Madhya Pradesh Forest Dept Tells Panchayats To 'Fund' The Fix
Madhya Pradesh's forest department has issued a circular saying it will no longer pay for capturing rhesus macaques (macaca mulatta), or red-faced monkeys as the species was removed from the Wildlife Protection Act schedules in 2022, and hence, the department has no legal right to capture them, said the ToI report.
Also Read | Monkeys to the rescue: Man's attempt to rape 6-year-old foiled in UP's Baghpat
The circular has been sent to all collectors and municipal CEOs. It pointed out that people frequently lodge complaints on the CM Helpline portal about monkeys injuring people or stealing food.
“Earlier, action was taken by the forest department, but the red-faced monkey has been kept out of the schedules of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended in 2022,” the circular said.
“Local bodies, gram panchayats and municipal corporations may take action to catch the monkeys, and for this, prior permission of the department is not required. Help from trained institutions may be taken,” it added.
The monkey nuisance were reported from several parts of the state such as Rajgarh, Ujjain, Khajuraho heritage sites among other areas.
People had reported complaints like stealing women's undergarments, snatching food, prasad raids, and even monkey bites.
Also Read | Lucknow Metro's innovative way to fight monkey menace. See photos
Following the development, the panchayat heads (sarpanchs) have been left helpless and scrambling for answers.
"We once spent over ₹1.5 lakh to hire monkey catchers, but the population bounced back. Without a separate budget head, how can villages bear this burden," Subash Pandey of Badi Itma village in Rewa was quoted as saying by ToI.
He recalled that four years ago his panchayat had paid ₹500 per monkey to catchers from Mathura.
"We thought that would solve the problem, but it didn't. Five monkeys even escaped from cages and now the population has swelled again to 350. It feels like we wasted money and effort. Women here are so scared they hardly step out to work in the fields or fetch water. Some villagers have even fractured their legs while chasing or being chased away by the animals. If the government really wants panchayats to handle this, then it must create a clear budget head. Otherwise, we are being asked to fight monkeys with empty hands," added Pandey.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nutraceuticals Market Size Projected To Witness Strong Growth During 2025-2033
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Vietnam Vegan Food Market Size, Share, Trends And Report 2025-2033
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
CommentsNo comment