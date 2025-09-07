Sharjah Police Launch New Service For School Bus Emergencies, Accidents
What can a school bus driver do if a sudden breakdown occurs? Or in case of medical emergencies or accidents?
In Sharjah, the police have partnered with the emirate's Private Education Authority to introduce a new service that will help school bus drivers and supervisors better manage these situations.
Dubbed 'Maaman', an Arabic word which can be translated into 'safe from danger', the new service connects school buses around Sharjah directly to the operations room for real-time coordination in times when every minute counts.
Students in Sharjah and the wider UAE returned to their classrooms on Monday, August 25, amid high safety protocols applied nationwide to ensure the safety of children on the streets.
Ahead of the new academic year , authorities have called on school transport operators to strictly comply with all health and safety requirements to ensure a secure and successful learning environment.
How 'Maaman' works
To activate 'Maaman' during emergencies, school bus drivers in Sharjah can simply press a red button located on the inside of the vehicle to send an immediate alert to relevant authorities in the operation centre.
This simple buzzer does not only notify the police that something went wrong on board the bus, it also provides all the details necessary to provide assistance, like the bus's exact location.
Once the alert is received, the police immediately contact the bus's supervisor to fully assess the situation while dispatching a poilce patrol to the location where the incident took place.
Watch the video posted by Sharjah Police to explain how 'Maaman' works:
