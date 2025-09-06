Trump Served As FBI Informant Against Jeffrey Epstein, Claims Senior Republican
According to a report by CNN, Johnson noted that Trump considered Epstein's actions a“horrific, unspeakable evil” and insisted that the president was“misrepresented” during the controversy surrounding the files in his second term.
A senior Republican, Mike Johnson, has alleged that US President Donald Trump served as an FBI informant against Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report by CNN.
Johnson told CNN that Trump considered Epstein's actions a“horrific, unspeakable evil” and insisted that the president was“misrepresented” during the controversy surrounding the files in his second term.
In August 2019, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell while facing multiple sex-trafficking charges. His death was officially deemed a suicide, though it has fueled widespread conspiracy theories and public outrage.
(This is a developing story)The president was 'misrepresented' during the controversy surrounding the files Takeaways
- The claim raises questions about Trump's relationship with Epstein and the FBI. It highlights the ongoing impact of Epstein's death on public discourse. The statement reflects the complexities of political narratives surrounding high-profile cases.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment