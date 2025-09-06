Trump Served As FBI Informant Against Jeffrey Epstein, Claims Senior Republican

MENAFN - Live Mint) A senior Republican, Mike Johnson, has alleged that US President Donald Trump served as an "FBI informant" against convicted Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a report by CNN, Johnson noted that Trump considered Epstein's actions a“horrific, unspeakable evil” and insisted that the president was“misrepresented” during the controversy surrounding the files in his second term.

A senior Republican, Mike Johnson, has alleged that US President Donald Trump served as an FBI informant against Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report by CNN.

Johnson told CNN that Trump considered Epstein's actions a“horrific, unspeakable evil” and insisted that the president was“misrepresented” during the controversy surrounding the files in his second term.

In August 2019, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell while facing multiple sex-trafficking charges. His death was officially deemed a suicide, though it has fueled widespread conspiracy theories and public outrage.

(This is a developing story)



The claim raises questions about Trump's relationship with Epstein and the FBI.

It highlights the ongoing impact of Epstein's death on public discourse. The statement reflects the complexities of political narratives surrounding high-profile cases.

The president was 'misrepresented' during the controversy surrounding the files Takeaways