Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghan Woman Gives Birth During Repatriation Journey At Azakhel

Afghan Woman Gives Birth During Repatriation Journey At Azakhel


2025-09-06 03:15:10
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

-->

A 23-year-old Afghan woman, Humaira, gave birth to a baby girl during the repatriation convoy of Afghan refugees at Azakhel.

According to local sources, Humaira, who was part of a convoy returning to Samar Khel in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, experienced sudden labor pains during the journey. She was shifted to a nearby house where local Pakistani women assisted in ensuring a safe delivery.

Both the newborn and the mother are reported to be in good health. An elderly Afghan man, speaking on condition of anonymity, said:“We cannot thank the Pakistani people enough for the help and support they have given us.”

MENAFN06092025000189011041ID1110026047

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search