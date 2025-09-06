Afghan Woman Gives Birth During Repatriation Journey At Azakhel

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A 23-year-old Afghan woman, Humaira, gave birth to a baby girl during the repatriation convoy of Afghan refugees at Azakhel.

According to local sources, Humaira, who was part of a convoy returning to Samar Khel in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, experienced sudden labor pains during the journey. She was shifted to a nearby house where local Pakistani women assisted in ensuring a safe delivery.

Both the newborn and the mother are reported to be in good health. An elderly Afghan man, speaking on condition of anonymity, said:“We cannot thank the Pakistani people enough for the help and support they have given us.”